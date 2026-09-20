Aaron Boone challenges Aaron Judge-less NY Yankees ahead of Rays series

Coming off a deflating 5-3 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Aaron Boone delivered an ultimatum for the New York Yankees prior to the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees are down to the final inch of their slim margin of error in the 2026 MLB season. Five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, manager Aaron Boone didn’t mince words about how important the upcoming four-game series will be.

It will be the closest thing to a postseason series before the actual thing, and it may serve as a good opportunity for the Pinstripers to see what they are capable of doing without Aaron Judge in such a high-stakes scenario.

Although Judge and Boone kept Yankees fans concerned ahead of the postseason, the Bronx Bombers could erase those doubts with a strong showing in the four-game series against Tampa Bay. As Boone reminded his team, however, only a sweep will do them any favors.

Advertisement

“Oh yeah, for the division, sure [we need a sweep over the Rays]. We sweep, then it gets interesting,” Boone admitted after Saturday’s night game, per YES Network. “But we can’t sweep before [Sunday’s] game [against the Diamondbacks], so we’ve got to get ready for that game, and hopefully go out and finish what’s been a good trip out west. That’s all we can control right now.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Judge’s injury could demand multi-week recovery

New York isn’t giving out much information on Judge’s calf strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list (IL) only days after his return from the 60-day IL. Boone has even stated he doesn’t know the grade of Judge’s strain, which, considering how tight-lipped the Yankees remain about Judge’s injury, should be very telling on its own.

Advertisement

Based on the grade of the setback, the Bronx Bombers may have reason to remain confident or slowly lose all hope. In the midst of a pennant race with Tampa Bay, Bellinger all but surrendered to the Rays, though he dropped a World Series warning.

However, the story might be very different if Judge is ruled out for the rest of the season. According to reports, that remains a possibility, especially for as long as Judge’s injury grade remains unknown, or at least undisclosed to the media across MLB.

“Per the Boston Sports Medicine & Research Institute, a first-degree, or mild, calf strain comes with a 1-3-week timeline. A second-degree, or moderate, strain requires 3-6 weeks of rest and recovery before returning to full activity. A third-degree, or severe, strain ‘can take many weeks or months to fully heal.’ So I’d say it matters,” Gary Phillips of NY Daily News wrote on his X account.

Advertisement

Yankees vs Rays: 2026 H2H record

With four games left in the season series, Tampa Bay is 6-3 against New York, while holding a five-game lead in the race for the division. That means the Rays are only one win away from clinching the tiebreaker advantage over the Yankees, limiting Boone’s team to a sweep-or-bust scenario.

The Yankees and Rays are 1-1 at Yankee Stadium in 2026. New York’s win was a 2-0 victory resulting from a Judge two-run, walk-off homer. Clearly, the Yankees would be better off with him in the lineup when the Rays come into town.

If there’s a silver lining and sliver of hope, it is in the fact that Tampa Bay has been swept in a four-game series before this year, and it was also on the road, against the Boston Red Sox. However, that was coming out of the All-Star break, and much has changed since for the now red-hot Rays.

Advertisement

Regardless, anything can happen, and the AL East will be on the line when the Yankees host the Rays on Sept. 22-24 at One East 161st Street in the Bronx.