Shedeur Sanders’ QB job could be on the line after Browns vs Buccaneers was delayed today in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season

Shedeur Sanders has a lot at stake in Browns vs Buccaneers after the game was delayed in Tampa.

Shedeur Sanders’ future as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback could be getting closer to a decisive moment after Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was delayed by weather. Sanders entered Week 2 as Deshaun Watson’s backup, but the quarterback competition could change quickly depending on how Watson finishes the game.

Watson has delivered a much better performance against Tampa Bay than he did during Cleveland’s disastrous Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran quarterback has looked more comfortable in his second start since returning from his long absence, giving head coach Todd Monken another reason to continue with Watson at the position.

The Browns’ game was interrupted late in the fourth quarter when lightning forced a suspension at Raymond James Stadium. Cleveland was leading Tampa Bay 23-19 with 2:33 remaining, leaving the Browns just minutes away from potentially securing their first victory of the season.

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Could Deshaun Watson’s performance change Shedeur Sanders’ future?

Watson’s performance is particularly important because Cleveland entered Week 2 with questions surrounding the quarterback position. After a 34-10 loss to Jacksonville, the Browns indicated that they would reevaluate the situation following the Buccaneers game, creating an opportunity for Sanders if Watson failed to show significant improvement.

Instead, Watson has given the Browns a much more encouraging performance. He entered the weather delay having completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, including a 55-yard touchdown connection with Denzel Boston and a late 17-yard touchdown pass to Ben Whiteheart.

A Browns victory would add another important piece to the quarterback debate. Sanders won plenty of attention during training camp and the preseason, but Watson won the starting job entering the regular season. If Watson can finish strong and lead Cleveland to a road victory, Monken could have a much stronger argument for keeping the veteran in place.

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That does not mean Sanders’ opportunity is gone. The Browns are expected to continue evaluating their quarterback situation after Week 2, and another strong Watson performance could either stabilize the position or simply delay a decision. With Cleveland scheduled to return home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Sanders could still have a chance to make his case if Monken decides a change is necessary.