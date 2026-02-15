Red Sox president Sam Kennedy makes something clear about Alex Bregman’s departure to the Cubs

Perhaps one of the moves that made the most noise in this past MLB offseason was Alex Bregman’s arrival to the Chicago Cubs. Sam Kennedy, president of the Boston Red Sox and one of the key figures leading the negotiations, was clear when addressing the departure of one of his top stars.

Kennedy recently spoke with the press, and naturally, he was asked about the situation. While the CEO expressed his gratitude for everything Bregman contributed to Boston, he also stated that the story could have had a different outcome, but the player chose to move on.

“If Alex Bregman wanted to be here, he would be here,” Kennedy said. Despite the back-and-forth in the statements, the fact remains that Bregman has moved on to Chi‑City, and now the Red Sox must move forward without him.

Boston has reasons to be excited

Despite the departure of Alex Bregman to the Cubs, Alex Cora’s Red Sox have plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the 2026 season. The roster has been bolstered by significant veteran additions, including starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, and the versatile Willson Contreras, who is expected to anchor the middle of the order.

Perhaps most exciting for the Fenway faithful is the arrival of the Big Three prospects—Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel—all of whom are poised to make a massive impact after their 2025 promotions.

With Cora locked in through 2027 and a rotation led by ace Garrett Crochet, Boston is transitioning from a period of uncertainty into a high-ceiling era defined by an elite young core and strategic veteran leadership.