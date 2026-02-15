Trending topics:
MLB

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy makes something clear about Alex Bregman’s departure to the Cubs

The Boston Red Sox, led by president Sam Kennedy, witnessed the departure of one of their top stars, Alex Bregman, to the Chicago Cubs.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy makes something clear about Alex Bregman’s departure to the Cubs
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy makes something clear about Alex Bregman’s departure to the Cubs

Perhaps one of the moves that made the most noise in this past MLB offseason was Alex Bregman’s arrival to the Chicago Cubs. Sam Kennedy, president of the Boston Red Sox and one of the key figures leading the negotiations, was clear when addressing the departure of one of his top stars.

Kennedy recently spoke with the press, and naturally, he was asked about the situation. While the CEO expressed his gratitude for everything Bregman contributed to Boston, he also stated that the story could have had a different outcome, but the player chose to move on.

“If Alex Bregman wanted to be here, he would be here,” Kennedy said. Despite the back-and-forth in the statements, the fact remains that Bregman has moved on to Chi‑City, and now the Red Sox must move forward without him.

Advertisement

Boston has reasons to be excited

Despite the departure of Alex Bregman to the Cubs, Alex Cora’s Red Sox have plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the 2026 season. The roster has been bolstered by significant veteran additions, including starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, and the versatile Willson Contreras, who is expected to anchor the middle of the order.

Alex Cora looks on

Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox watches.

Advertisement

Perhaps most exciting for the Fenway faithful is the arrival of the Big Three prospects—Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel—all of whom are poised to make a massive impact after their 2025 promotions.

Alex Bregman makes first social media post for Cubs after dramatic Red Sox exit

see also

Alex Bregman makes first social media post for Cubs after dramatic Red Sox exit

With Cora locked in through 2027 and a rotation led by ace Garrett Crochet, Boston is transitioning from a period of uncertainty into a high-ceiling era defined by an elite young core and strategic veteran leadership.

Advertisement
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Carlos Narvaez turns heads with major admission about his future with the Red Sox
MLB

Carlos Narvaez turns heads with major admission about his future with the Red Sox

Red Sox reportedly face critical situation as key player issues decisive statement on his future
MLB

Red Sox reportedly face critical situation as key player issues decisive statement on his future

Not the Red Sox: Chris Sale makes clear which MLB team he wants to retire with
MLB

Not the Red Sox: Chris Sale makes clear which MLB team he wants to retire with

Lindor throws Alonso, Diaz, former Mets teammates under the bus
MLB

Lindor throws Alonso, Diaz, former Mets teammates under the bus

Better Collective Logo