Alex Bregman makes first social media post for Cubs after dramatic Red Sox exit

Former Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman is ready to put the drama behind him and focus solely on baseball during the 2026 MLB season. With that in mind, he took to his social media with a message for the Chicago Cubs.

“Day 1 @Cubs. Let’s go!,” Bregman wrote in his latest X post. The third baseman hadn’t made any posts of his own since signing with the Cubs. Now, he broke his silence with a message showing his excitement.

As expected, his post drew attention from fans across MLB with both the Red Sox and Cubs fanbases reacting. Obviously, their reactions were quite different. While fans in Boston still feel sorrow for his departure, those in Chicago are excited about Bregman’s first year in town.

Bregman’s numbers in 2025

With Bregman joining the mix, there are reasons to be hopeful in Chi-city. The Cubs are still lamenting Kyle Tucker’s departure, but Bregman’s arrival does help ease the pain ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

Bregman has laid the facts on the ground. After delivering a remarkable campaign in 2025, the three-time All-Star is ready to follow suit in 2026—albeit in a different environment.

Last season, Bregman appeared in 114 games, recording 64 runs, 118 hits, and 18 home runs. Moreover, Bregman posted a .273 batting average, .360 OBP, .462 SLG, and .821 OPS.