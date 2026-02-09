Trending topics:
mlb

Alex Bregman makes first social media post for Cubs after dramatic Red Sox exit

Alex Bregman took to his social media with a strong message to the Chicago Cubs after his departure from the Boston Red Sox in 2026.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Alex Bregman at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
© Geoff Stellfox/Getty ImagesAlex Bregman at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman is ready to put the drama behind him and focus solely on baseball during the 2026 MLB season. With that in mind, he took to his social media with a message for the Chicago Cubs.

Day 1 @Cubs. Let’s go!,” Bregman wrote in his latest X post. The third baseman hadn’t made any posts of his own since signing with the Cubs. Now, he broke his silence with a message showing his excitement.

As expected, his post drew attention from fans across MLB with both the Red Sox and Cubs fanbases reacting. Obviously, their reactions were quite different. While fans in Boston still feel sorrow for his departure, those in Chicago are excited about Bregman’s first year in town.

Advertisement

Bregman’s numbers in 2025

With Bregman joining the mix, there are reasons to be hopeful in Chi-city. The Cubs are still lamenting Kyle Tucker’s departure, but Bregman’s arrival does help ease the pain ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

Alex Bregman looks on

Chicago Cubs player Alex Bregman speaks to the media.

Advertisement

Bregman has laid the facts on the ground. After delivering a remarkable campaign in 2025, the three-time All-Star is ready to follow suit in 2026—albeit in a different environment.

Chicago Cubs icons: Ranking the 25 most influential players in team history

see also

Chicago Cubs icons: Ranking the 25 most influential players in team history

Last season, Bregman appeared in 114 games, recording 64 runs, 118 hits, and 18 home runs. Moreover, Bregman posted a .273 batting average, .360 OBP, .462 SLG, and .821 OPS.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Red Sox make an intriguing roster move to bolster Alex Cora’s team
MLB

Red Sox make an intriguing roster move to bolster Alex Cora’s team

Red Sox and Pirates fuel rumors about possible Astros infielder departure
MLB

Red Sox and Pirates fuel rumors about possible Astros infielder departure

Former Red Sox, Dodgers World Series champion reliever reportedly signing with Rangers
MLB

Former Red Sox, Dodgers World Series champion reliever reportedly signing with Rangers

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show featured football relic that might’ve gone unnoticed
NFL

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show featured football relic that might’ve gone unnoticed

Better Collective Logo