Tyreek Hill released by Dolphins: What are the possible teams for the WR in 2026?

The Miami Dolphins continue to overhaul their roster, and that includes parting ways with wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Where can he take his talents next?

By Bruno Milano

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins.
© Carmen Mandato / Getty ImagesTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins are determined to get a new era going and that means saying goodbye to prominent players on the roster. For instance, they are releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap.

Where does this leave Hill? The soon-to-be 32 years old receiver is recovering from a dislocated knee and a torn ACL. For the first time in his career, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Of course, his future will be determined by his recovery from the knee injuries. However, it’s almost a writing on the wall that a reunion might be brewing. The Kansas City Chiefs need a top-tier wide receiver, and with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ready to come back, alongside the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Hill could slide right in and reunite one of the most feared offensive units the NFL has ever seen.

This is a developing story…

