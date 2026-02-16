Trending topics:
MLB

Michael Wilbon drops shocking take on Bryce Harper’s future in Philadelphia

Another harsh comment directed at Bryce Harper, this time coming from one of ESPN’s most outspoken voices, Michael Wilbon, who did not hesitate to suggest what could potentially happen to the star even before the start of the 2026 season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Michael Wilbon reports before Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 12 in Dallas.
© Getty ImagesMichael Wilbon reports before Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 12 in Dallas.

Michael Wilbon is known for delivering opinions and analysis that often spark controversy and sometimes border on the improbable. This time, he said he would not be surprised if Bryce Harper does not begin the 2026 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, a take that is unlikely to sit well with fans.

The report was shared by Phillies Tailgate on X: “Even though Dave Dombrowski said he isn’t going to trade Bryce Harper, Michael Wilbon stirs the pot and says that he “wouldn’t be shocked if Bryce Harper is traded before Opening Day.” What are we doing here? ESPN cannot continue to let Wilbon put out horrible takes like this.”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Developing story…

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Trea Turner delivers wake-up call to Phillies teammates ahead of 2026 season
MLB

Trea Turner delivers wake-up call to Phillies teammates ahead of 2026 season

Phillies’ star Bryce Harper weighs in on partnership with NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge
MLB

Phillies’ star Bryce Harper weighs in on partnership with NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski stumbles with Bryce Harper before spring training begins
MLB

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski stumbles with Bryce Harper before spring training begins

Tyreek Hill confirms NFL future with five-word message after Dolphins cut him in 2026
NFL

Tyreek Hill confirms NFL future with five-word message after Dolphins cut him in 2026

Better Collective Logo