NY Mets owner Steve Cohen puts NY Yankees on notice with bold comparison to NL rival

The New York Mets know the pressure is on them to flip the script after a disappointing 2025 MLB season. Steve Cohen has now warned the New York Yankees and rest of the league with a strong message about the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“They’re formidable,” Cohen commented about the Dodgers, via SNY. “They have the ability to spend. So do I, by the way.” His message is a clear warning about the Mets’ front office capacity to go all in.

Though not quite to the extent the Dodgers did, Cohen and the Mets did showcase their aggressiveness during the winter. While the Yankees decided to run it back with the same core, the Mets parted ways with several household names.

In many ways, it felt like the chemistry had been lost within the clubhouse, as stars like Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor threw Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and former teammates under the bus. Now, the Orange and Blue are looking quite different.

Steve Cohen at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mets and Yankees matchups

Every MLB club is now entering the home stretch of the preseason. The Mets know their full spring training schedule by heart, and so do the Yankees. On that note, the Bronx Bombers and the Orange and Blue will go head to head in a friendly matchup on Feb. 22 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

The two New York sides will meet again on March 8th at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. That will be the last time both teams will face before the 2026 MLB season gets underway.

During the regular season, the two clubs in the Big Apple will face in two three-game series. First, from May 15-17th at Citi Field and later on the season from Sep. 11-13th at Yankee Stadium.