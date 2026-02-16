Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a strong statement about his future with the Bucks after trade rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the season with significant uncertainty surrounding their long-term direction. Trade speculation involving franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo intensified as questions about the team’s competitiveness continued to surface ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Antetokounmpo addressed that uncertainty during an interview with Malika Andrews on SportsCenter. “As of today, I’m committed to the Milwaukee Bucks,” he said. “I’m committed to my teammates, the coaching staff, coach Doc Rivers, and Jon Horst in the front office. You will never hear me say I don’t want to be a Milwaukee Buck.”

Andrews, who has interviewed Antetokounmpo numerous times over the years, described him as both fiercely loyal and relentlessly competitive. With the Bucks struggling to position themselves as legitimate title contenders, she questioned whether those traits were beginning to conflict.

“No, I am a winner and I’m extremely loyal,” Antetokounmpo responded. “But sometimes you dream. What if I played for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden? What if I got drafted by the Lakers and was teammates with Kobe Bryant? What if I played for the Cavaliers and LeBron James passed me the ball?”

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

He continued by clarifying that those thoughts were simply childhood dreams. Antetokounmpo emphasized that if there were ever a scenario in which he was no longer with Milwaukee, he would not want anyone to believe he quit on the team. He reiterated that the Bucks are his team and that he loves the organization.

Antetokounmpo, an icon in Milwaukee

Despite outside criticism in recent seasons, Antetokounmpo has remained mindful of how Bucks fans and the broader basketball community perceive him. However, given his résumé, few would fault the 31-year-old if he eventually sought a clearer path back to championship contention.

He delivered an NBA title to Milwaukee in 2021 and consistently gave maximum effort alongside teammates such as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday during their championship run. Considering his prime years, it would be understandable if he prioritized another opportunity to compete at the highest level.

The Bucks last won a playoff series in 2022, and their struggles have continued. They currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-30 record, a position that places them outside the immediate postseason picture.

Antetokounmpo numbers

In the 2025 and 26 season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Despite the speculation, he has not indicated that he plans to request a trade, reinforcing his public commitment to the Bucks as they search for a way back into contention.