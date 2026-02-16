Chiefs’ Travis Kelce gets real about the new venue and leaving Arrowhead Stadium amid retirement rumors

One of the developments keeping fans of the Kansas City Chiefs buzzing is the franchise’s future stadium project following its relocation. The move represents more than a change of address; it signals a fresh chapter for the NFL organization. And for many in Chiefs Kingdom, the thought of stars like Travis Kelce potentially experiencing that new era adds another emotional layer.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce addressed the franchise’s plans to relocate to Kansas and construct a new venue. The veteran tight end acknowledged both the business logic and the emotional toll tied to the decision.

“The owners get so much more opportunity getting to the outskirts of the city, and it’s hard to argue with those opportunities,” Kelce said. “We’re dealing with it right now in Kansas City. I think it’s going to be unbelievable once it’s finally set in stone, but it is going to be kind of heartbreaking knowing that the Chiefs are going to move away from Arrowhead and that Missouri side of Kansas City. It’s just a part of professional sports.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where will the Chiefs play now?

The Chiefs are scheduled to relocate to the Sunflower State in 2031 after reaching an agreement with the State of Kansas to build a new stadium in Wyandotte County. The move will mark the end of an iconic era at Arrowhead Stadium, a venue long considered one of the league’s most intimidating environments.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Kelce has spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes and building a résumé that places him among the franchise’s all-time greats. Because of that history, his perspective carries weight inside the locker room and among the fan base.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid receives warning about Patrick Mahomes from former NFL quarterback

Many supporters are also hoping for at least one more season with Kelce in uniform, perhaps even a symbolic last run that could extend into the early years of the new stadium. The idea of a final chapter coinciding with a new beginning for the Chiefs would be a fitting storyline.

Advertisement

What the Chiefs are doing next

While Kelce’s retirement remains unresolved, the Chiefs are already evaluating options at tight end in free agency. Kelce has not fully committed to returning, leaving the front office to prepare for every scenario.

According to Ian Rapoport, the intention inside the building is to bring Kelce back, but the salary cap presents a significant challenge. Kelce has publicly stated that he will announce his decision in advance so the Chiefs have enough time to plan accordingly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even so, uncertainty lingers. If Kelce ultimately decides to return, the urgency to pursue another high-profile tight end could diminish. For now, speculation about external reinforcements to support Mahomes appears premature as the Chiefs wait for clarity from one of their NFL franchise cornerstones.