Tyreek Hill reacts to Dolphins release with one-word description on social media

The Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver had one word to describe the situation from his point of view.

By Bruno Milano

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is known for voicing his opinion. After the Miami Dolphins released him, one word was enough to put social networks in array. Now, it’s free agency time for the wideout and it’s likely many teams will come knocking.

Unemployed.” One word thast describes perfectly the situation the wide receiver is in now. However, there are some teams that could be eyeing an offer for Hill. Hence, that “unemployed” tag might not last for long.

This is a developing story…

