What happens if the Detroit Tigers lose Game 5 vs the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS today?

The future of the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians will be decided today in ALDS Game 5, which will shape the course of the 2024 MLB postseason.

Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks back to the dugout after delivering the starting lineup prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 16, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Cleveland Guardians showed their resilience by defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series (ALDS), forcing a decisive Game 5. This crucial matchup is set for this Saturday at 1:08 p.m. ET at Progressive Field.

With this victory, the Cleveland Guardians tied the series at 2-2 and kept their hopes alive of advancing to the Championship Series. Pinch-hitter David Fry’s two-run homer in the seventh inning was the decisive blow that allowed the defending AL Central champions to avoid elimination.

Meanwhile, Tigers fans are excited. After more than a decade away from the MLB postseason, Detroit is eager to prove they’re back, though the road ahead against the Guardians won’t be easy.

What happens if the Tigers lose to the Guardians?

If the Tigers fall in Game 5, the Cleveland Guardians will advance to the American League Championship Series. Tigers fans will see their team eliminated from the 2024 MLB Playoffs and will have to wait until next season for another chance to compete for the World Series.

Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers removes pitcher Brant Hurter #48 of the Detroit Tigers in the in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 09, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What happens if the Tigers beat the Guardians?

If the Tigers manage to win Game 5, they will qualify for the American League Championship Series and face the New York Yankees, who have already eliminated the Kansas City Royals. This would be an exciting opportunity for the Tigers to continue their surprising playoff run and face one of MLB’s most storied and powerful franchises.

Alexander Rosquez

