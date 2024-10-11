Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees' Jazz Chisholm blames Maikel Garcia for attempting to injure teammate in ALDS Game 4

Tensions boiled over after Game 4 of the ALDS when New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm accused Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia of foul play during the 2024 MLB playoffs.

Jazz Chisholm Jr #13 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Jazz Chisholm Jr #13 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

By Alexander Rosquez

Tempers flared at Yankee Stadium during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between Jazz Chisholm Jr.s New York Yankees and Maikel Garcia’s Kansas City Royals. An aggressive slide and a strong tag triggered an incident that cleared the benches of both teams during 2024 MLB Playoffs.

In the sixth inning, with the game tied, Maikel Garcia singled to lead off the inning. Then, Michael Massey grounded out to first. Jon Berti fielded the ball, stepped on the base, and threw to Anthony Volpe at second to complete the double play. Garcia slid hard into the base, hitting Volpe’s glove, who responded with a firm tag with his right arm at the moment of the slide.

This led to an immediate confrontation between the players, with both benches clearing. As Garcia headed to the dugout, he exchanged words with Volpe, prompting several New York Yankees teammates, including Jazz Chisholm Jr., to come to the defense of their shortstop. Fortunately, the situation de-escalated quickly without any punches thrown or ejections.

After the game, Chisholm expressed frustration with Garcia’s slide. “I just felt like he tried to go in and injure Volpe because he was being a sore loser. You know what I mean?” Chisholm told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “He was talking a lot on Instagram and Twitter and stuff. I do the same thing, but I’m not going to injure somebody just because they’re winning a game. I didn’t like that. I told him we don’t do that on this side, and I’m going to stick up for my guys.”

Chisholm stands up for his Yankees teammate

While both players had been engaging in social media banter, Chisholm believes Garcia’s actions crossed the line of fair play. The Yankees, meanwhile, backed up his words with their performance on the field, winning both road games and advancing to the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong warning to Tigers, Guardians ahead of upcoming ALCS clash

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

