MLB News: Phillies' Bryce Harper makes painful admission about the Mets following NLDS loss

Bryce Harper had to admit it—the Philadelphia Phillies’ loss wasn’t easy for him. He sent a special message to the Mets after their NLDS win, a rare gesture in MLB.

The Philadelphia Phillies struggled at home in the NLDS, and things went even worse on the road at Citi Field. Bryce Harper had to admit it—the New York Mets were simply better in every aspect during the series. Admissions like this are rare in MLB.

According to Phillies star Bryce Harper, one of the team’s key players, the Mets performed exceptionally well in the NLDS, with an outstanding bullpen and everything falling into place for them during this phase of the playoffs.

“That’s a really good team over there, they played well this series. They pitched well, hit the crap out of the baseball, timely hitting, everything you want to do as a playoff team. The Mets had a great series.”

It’s worth noting that the two games at Citi Field were victories for the New York Mets, with the Phillies managing to score just 3 runs while the home team put up 11. The Mets’ best performance came in Game 3 with a dominant 7-2 win over Harper, Nick Castellanos, and the rest of the Phillies.

How did Bryce Harper perform in the NLDS?

Harper hit a home run in Game 2 against the Mets, but otherwise contributed with 4 hits, 3 RBIs, and 3 runs. While that’s a relatively solid showing for Harper in 12 at-bats, the Mets’ pitching was stellar, and Harper struck out five times during the series.

How long has Bryce Harper been with the Phillies?

Harper has been with the Phillies since 2019. One of his best seasons with the team came in 2021, when he scored 101 runs. He was also selected for the All-Star Game in 2022 and 2024. The 2024 season was particularly productive for Harper, with over 150 hits and 87 RBIs in the regular season.