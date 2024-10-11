MLB Rumors: AL East team ready to make blockbuster offer for Yankees' Juan Soto

The battle for New York Yankees star Juan Soto intensifies as another AL East team enters the bidding with a million-dollar offer that could change the course of MLB.

The race to secure the services of star player Juan Soto is getting even more exciting. In addition to the New York Yankeesand New York Mets, another AL East team has entered the competition with an offer that promises to be exorbitant.

According to an article published by Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, a source close to Soto, described as a friend and former teammate, revealed that the Toronto Blue Jays plan to make an ‘astronomical’ offer for the Dominican star. “Look for the Blue Jays to make an astronomical offer,” Soto’s friend told Miller. “I heard it with my own ears.”

“He’s hearing that the Jays, who are coming off a terrible 74-88 season after making the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, are desperate to contend again next season and are willing to spend big money this offseason to improve their roster,” Miller wrote. “He’s also hearing that ownership hopes to re-sign star third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is heading to free agency, and bring in Soto on a deal that could be the richest non-deferred contract in MLB history.”

“The Blue Jays think Soto would be perfect for their lineup and team,” Soto’s friend said. “I know their management believes that having Soto and Guerrero together would be similar to what Soto and (Aaron) Judge were for the Yankees this year.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees fields a single by Michael Massey #19 of the Kansas City Royals in the second inning during Game Two of the Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

How much money is Toronto willing to pay?

According to Miller’s source, Soto wouldn’t consider a contract worth less than $500 million. “A five… as in $500 million?” Miller wrote. “That would blow away the richest contract in Yankees history, which was Judge’s nine-year, $360 million deal after his 62-homer, MVP season in 2022.”

Will Soto leave the Yankees for a bigger offer?

While the Yankees seem like a natural destination for Soto, the question is whether he’d pass up an even more lucrative offer. When Miller asked the source if Soto would consider a lesser offer to stay in the Bronx, the response was vague, apparently $500 million for Soto seems little.

“Too low,” Soto’s friend said. “The number has to start with a six. Soto is still just 25 years old. I can also tell you that I doubt he’d accept any deferred money.” The source ended with this prediction: “I think he’ll get $40 million a year for 15 years. That’s $600 million.”