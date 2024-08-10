Rival teams are avoiding Aaron Judge, the Yankees' power hitter. Find out why and how the Yankees are responding to this new strategy.

Aaron Judge has been an unstoppable force for the New York Yankees over the past few months. His offensive power has been evident, but recently rival teams have adopted a new strategy to contain him: avoid facing him directly.

The New York Mets were the first to implement this tactic, giving Judge four walks in a single game. The Blue Jays followed the same pattern, giving him three intentional walks in a game. This strategy has sparked a debate about how to handle the Yankees’ star hitter.

Yankeesmanager Aaron Boone has acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with this situation. While he has considered different options, such as changing the batting order between Judge and Juan Soto, he has not made a final decision yet. The team is looking to find solutions to maximize the impact of their star.

Yankees and their strategy with Aaron Judge

The presence of a dangerous hitter behind Judge is crucial to countering the opposing team’s strategy. Austin Wells, the Yankees’ young catcher, has proven to be a reliable option at this position, generating offensive production and forcing pitchers to be more careful with Judge.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

However,the decision to award intentional walks to Judge is a clear acknowledgment of his impact on the game. Opposing teams are willing to sacrifice one out to prevent the Yankees’ star hitter from doing damage.

The challenge for the Yankees is to find a way to counter this strategy and maximize their team’s offensive potential. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge continues to demonstrate his dominance in baseball, despite opponents’ attempts to neutralize him.