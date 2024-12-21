David Nalbandian chooses the greatest tennis player of all time

Over a decade after his 2013 retirement, David Nalbandian remains one of Argentina’s most prominent tennis figures. The former world No. 3 reached his peak ranking in 2006, shortly after defeating Roger Federer in the final of the 2005 Masters Cup—widely regarded as the most significant title of his career.

Nalbandian shared a special rivalry with Federer, facing him 19 times and claiming victory in eight matches, including their iconic showdown in the Masters final. Despite their competitive history, Nalbandian never hesitated to call Federer the greatest tennis player of all time.

“He’s an absolute genius. Without a doubt,” Nalbandian wrote in 2014 for Canchallena, shortly after his retirement. “He won everything, and if there was something missing, he managed to achieve it: the Davis Cup. At his age, he still maintains an exceptional level, and that’s because he’s barely had any injuries. Now, at 33, he’s starting to feel some discomfort, but that’s normal. In that sense, he’s extraordinary.”

Nalbandian highlighted Federer’s consistency over the years, emphasizing how the Swiss legend continued to refine his game: “He plays more or less the same way but with more experience. Even then, age didn’t seem to affect him; he was delivering one of the best versions of his career.”

David Nalbandian holds the trophy as Roger Federer looks on after his five set victory against Roger Federer in the 2005 Masters Cup. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Nalbandian went a step further, asserting that Federer stands in a class of his own—even when compared to other sports icons like Diego Maradona or Michael Jordan. His reasoning? Tennis is an individual sport, leaving Federer solely responsible for his success.

Reliving the 2005 Masters Cup triumph

The 2005 Masters Cup title remains the crowning achievement of Nalbandian’s career. Although he reached the semifinals in all four Grand Slam tournaments, nothing compared to the joy of defeating Federer in that final.

“I remember it with great pride because it was the most important match I ever won,” Nalbandian said. “I used my usual tactic: trying to target his backhand. But more than anything, I cherish the memory of sharing an era with the greatest player of all time. Playing against him leaves an unforgettable mark.”

Nalbandian’s reflections offer a profound glimpse into his admiration for Federer, a player he competed fiercely against yet held in the highest regard.

