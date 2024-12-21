Dwyane Wade sends clear message to the Lakers about LeBron James and Bronny

The Los Angeles Lakers are striving to regain the form that brought them the 2020 NBA championship. However, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade believes the team’s championship hopes are far from realistic this season. On top of that, Wade expressed his desire to see LeBron James and his son, Bronny, sharing the court.

Speaking on his podcast, The Why with Dwyane Wade, the former NBA star made it clear he wants to see Bronny contribute alongside his father in Lakers games. “The habits that are being built to create the culture JJ [Redick] is trying to establish with his coaching style are promising,” Wade said. “But let’s be real—we want to see Bronny. This is not a championship team; it’s not a championship roster at this point.”

Wade doubled down on his request: “Honestly, bring Bronny up. We want to see that. I think Paul Pierce said it recently too: I want to see LeBron and Bronny connecting on a lob. I tune into the Lakers this season to see that.”

Wade also emphasized what he hopes to see from the Lakers’ stars: “When I look at the Lakers, I want Anthony Davis to have an MVP-type year. As a fan, I’d love to see LeBron continue playing at the high level he’s capable of. And, honestly, I want to see him and Bronny do their thing together on the court.”

Bronny James #9 talks with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers on the bench during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Wade doesn’t see the Lakers as title contenders

Wade was candid in his assessment of the Lakers’ current roster, stating they are far from championship material. “As a fan of the game, I’m not looking at the Lakers and thinking they’re going to win a championship,” Wade said.

He also called for potential moves to improve the team’s competitiveness: “The Lakers are always in a position to make a move because they’re the Lakers,” Wade continued. “Some teams are always in that conversation, and the Lakers are one of them. We’ve seen it happen before, but right now, this is not a championship roster overall.”

Lakers’ struggles with consistency

The Lakers started the season strong under head coach JJ Redick, opening with an impressive 10-4 record that saw solid performances from both starters and bench players.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have delivered consistently throughout the season, the team has struggled with depth. Role players like D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves have failed to provide the kind of impactful performances necessary to elevate the Lakers into serious championship contention.

