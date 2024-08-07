Yankees star Aaron Judge pays tribute to his mentor Brett Gardner with an emotional gesture at every game.

Aaron Judge, the star center fielder of the New York Yankees, has adopted a peculiar gesture during the traditional recognition of fans at Yankee Stadium. The player performs a knee bend and arm movement, a clear tribute to his former teammate, Brett Gardner.

Judge and Gardner shared several years on the team and forged a strong friendship. The young player learned a lot from the veteran, who became something of a mentor to him. Judge’s decision to make this gesture during the fan recognition is a way to keep Gardner’s memory alive and thank him for his influence.

Judge’s admiration for Gardner is evident. The center fielder has highlighted the importance of his former teammate as a leader and example within the clubhouse. Even though Gardner didn’t have the same offensive numbers as other players, his leadership and dedication were critical to the team’s success.

Judge’s tribute in recognition of Gardner

Aaron Judge’s gesture in imitating Brett Gardner’s celebration is a beautiful tribute to his former teammate. By performing this action, Judge not only honors Gardner but also keeps his legacy alive among fans. “I don’t want people to forget him,” Judge said.

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees flexes his muscle at second base after his RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on July 23, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Judge’s decision to make this gesture demonstrates the importance Gardner had in his career and how his influence continues to be present in the team. It’s a show of respect and appreciation for a player who left an indelible mark on Yankees history.

Brett Gardner’s legacy on the Yankees

Brett Gardner spent his entire major league career with the New York Yankees, retired in 2021, and became an iconic figure for the franchise. His dedication and passion for the game were an example for his teammates, who remember him fondly.

Players such as Gerrit Cole, Gleyber Torres, and DJ LeMahieu have highlighted the importance of Gardner as a leader and mentor. His influence extends beyond his performance on the field, as he left an indelible mark on the clubhouse.