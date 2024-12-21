NBA News: Steve Kerr delivers a striking statement on the Warriors’ recent playstyle

The Golden State Warriors are navigating choppy waters in the 2024-2025 NBA season. Despite a promising start, the team has faltered, evidenced by last Thursday’s blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Their current record stands at 14-12, but alarmingly, they have managed to win just two of their last 10 games. The signs of struggle are unmistakable, and head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the issues, openly addressing the challenges his team must overcome to turn things around and keep postseason aspirations alive.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Kerr emphasized that the Warriors are dealing with a fundamental problem: the loss of their identity. “It’s a great group. We have no issues with chemistry or guys complaining about anything. They’re pulling for each other. This is really about rediscovering the identity that we had,” Kerr remarked. “We’ve lost that identity, and we’ve got to recapture it.”

Kerr pointed to specific areas where the team has faltered, citing a lack of defensive intensity and a breakdown in the interplay between offense and defense. “Our offense is hurting our defense, and vice versa. There’s a lack of urgency,” he explained, underscoring that this isn’t a matter of individual talent or effort but rather an overarching failure to operate cohesively as a unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star power isn’t enough

For the Warriors, this slump serves as a stark reminder that even the brightest stars—like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green—can’t singlehandedly carry a team to victory. While potential trades and roster adjustments may help in the short term, they won’t solve the deeper issue. Without reclaiming their collective identity, the Warriors will continue to struggle in their pursuit of consistent success.

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shake hands during a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on March 27, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

Comparing eras: rediscovering the identity behind the Warriors’ dominance

Golden State’s current struggles stand in sharp contrast to their years of dominance. Between 2015 and 2019, the Warriors were synonymous with excellence, setting the gold standard in the NBA. During that era, they didn’t just win championships—they transformed the way basketball was played. Their style, characterized by relentless movement, pinpoint shooting, and unyielding defensive effort, redefined modern basketball.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Draymond Green has an important warning for Warriors HC Steve Kerr about Dennis Schroder

The foundations of success

The Warriors’ golden years were built on three core principles, first one: Defense as a catalyst: Golden State was one of the most defensively sound teams in the league, using their intensity to force turnovers and create transition opportunities.

Advertisement

Second one: Ball Movement: Their fluid offense relied on constant off-ball movement and precise passing, leaving opponents scrambling to keep up. This approach ensured that even role players could thrive.

Third one: Trust in the System: Under Steve Kerr’s leadership, the Warriors prioritized a system-first mentality where individual brilliance served the collective good. This philosophy allowed them to dominate without relying solely on star performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The current contrast

Today’s Warriors have strayed from the principles that once defined them. Their defense lacks the discipline and energy of past seasons, while their offensive sets often seem disjointed. This disconnection between offense and defense highlights a broader loss of identity, as Kerr has noted.