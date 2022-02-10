Once again, one of the most exciting and defining days of the NBA season didn't disappoint. Check out all the trades that went down during the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline.

The NBA is where amazing happens and the league makes sure to live up to that motto season in and season out. And the NBA trade deadline is a yearly reminder of why we always repeat that.

There's always something going on behind closed doors. It's not surprising to see big names being moved despite little-to-no previous reports of that, and you know there's always that one guy who's traded every deadline.

As you can tell by now, the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline wasn't the exception to that rule. Some moves were huge, some were minor, but all will eventually have a big impact on the outcome of the season. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all the trades that went down today.

NBA Trade Deadline Recap: All Trades Of The Day

James Harden - Ben Simmons

76ers acquire:

James Harden

Paul Millsap

Nets acquire:

Ben Simmons

Seth Curry

Andre Drummond

Two first-round picks

Four-Team Trade Revamps The Bucks' Interior Defense

Pistons acquired:

Marvin Bagley III

Bucks acquired:

Serge Ibaka

Two second-round picks (via DET)

Kings acquired:

Josh Jackson

Trey Lyles

Donte DiVincenzo

Clippers acquired:

Rodney Hood

Semi Ojeleye

Celtics Get Derrick White

Celtics acquire:

Derrick White

Spurs acquire:

Josh Richardson

Romeo Langford

Protected 2022 first-round pick

Dragic Goes To San Antonio

Raptors acquire

Thad Young

Drew Eubanks

2022 Pistons second-round pick

Spurs acquire:

Goran Dragic

2022 Raptors first-round pick (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds)

Celtics Dump Bol Bol

Magic acquire:

Bol Bol

PJ Dozier

Celtics acquire:

Future second-round pick

Cash considerations