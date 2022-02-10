The NBA is where amazing happens and the league makes sure to live up to that motto season in and season out. And the NBA trade deadline is a yearly reminder of why we always repeat that.
There's always something going on behind closed doors. It's not surprising to see big names being moved despite little-to-no previous reports of that, and you know there's always that one guy who's traded every deadline.
As you can tell by now, the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline wasn't the exception to that rule. Some moves were huge, some were minor, but all will eventually have a big impact on the outcome of the season. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all the trades that went down today.
NBA Trade Deadline Recap: All Trades Of The Day
James Harden - Ben Simmons
76ers acquire:
James Harden
Paul Millsap
Nets acquire:
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
Two first-round picks
Four-Team Trade Revamps The Bucks' Interior Defense
Pistons acquired:
Marvin Bagley III
Bucks acquired:
Serge Ibaka
Two second-round picks (via DET)
Kings acquired:
Josh Jackson
Trey Lyles
Donte DiVincenzo
Clippers acquired:
Rodney Hood
Semi Ojeleye
Celtics Get Derrick White
Celtics acquire:
Derrick White
Spurs acquire:
Josh Richardson
Romeo Langford
Protected 2022 first-round pick
Dragic Goes To San Antonio
Raptors acquire
Thad Young
Drew Eubanks
2022 Pistons second-round pick
Spurs acquire:
Goran Dragic
2022 Raptors first-round pick (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds)
Celtics Dump Bol Bol
Magic acquire:
Bol Bol
PJ Dozier
Celtics acquire:
Future second-round pick
Cash considerations