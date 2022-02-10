The NBA is where amazing happens and the league makes sure to live up to that motto season in and season out. And the NBA trade deadline is a yearly reminder of why we always repeat that.

There's always something going on behind closed doors. It's not surprising to see big names being moved despite little-to-no previous reports of that, and you know there's always that one guy who's traded every deadline.

As you can tell by now, the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline wasn't the exception to that rule. Some moves were huge, some were minor, but all will eventually have a big impact on the outcome of the season. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all the trades that went down today.

NBA Trade Deadline Recap: All Trades Of The Day

James Harden - Ben Simmons 

76ers acquire:

James Harden
Paul Millsap

Nets acquire:

Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
Two first-round picks

Four-Team Trade Revamps The Bucks' Interior Defense

Pistons acquired:

Marvin Bagley III

Bucks acquired:

Serge Ibaka
Two second-round picks (via DET)

Kings acquired: 

Josh Jackson
Trey Lyles
Donte DiVincenzo

Clippers acquired:

Rodney Hood
Semi Ojeleye

Celtics Get Derrick White 

Celtics acquire:

Derrick White

Spurs acquire:

Josh Richardson
Romeo Langford
Protected 2022 first-round pick

Dragic Goes To San Antonio

Raptors acquire

Thad Young
Drew Eubanks
2022 Pistons second-round pick

Spurs acquire:

Goran Dragic
2022 Raptors first-round pick (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds)

Celtics Dump Bol Bol

Magic acquire:

Bol Bol

PJ Dozier

Celtics acquire:

Future second-round pick

Cash considerations