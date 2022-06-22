If you are following along the 2022 NBA Draft, Dyson Daniels is among the names to follow. The 19-year old guard who plays for the G League team Ignite is one of the prospects on the draft list.

Dyson Daniels has been playing for the NBA G League Ignite in the last 2021-22 season. He has been working with the G League elite program to improve his skills and his size. In fact, it was reported when he declared to the 2022 NBA Draft, Daniels grew up 2 inches since he joined the team.

Also, this G League opportunity gave Daniels exposure to many NBA recruits to proved his unique ability. According to many scouting reports, Daniels has an exceptional footwork and disciplined use of his hands on the defensive end, using all of his 6-foot-6 height.

So, many people have been wondering where is Dyson Daniels from, because despite his non-college experience, he seems like a natural talent. However, this won't be a problem because players like Joshua Giddey have proved how good the NBA Global Academy develops their players.

Where is Dyson Daniels from?

Dyson Daniels was born on March 17, 2003 in Bendigo, Australia. He started playing since he was seven. Then, years later he signed up with the Bendigo Braves, his father’s former team of the Australian basketball league. Afterwards, Daniels joined the NBA Global Academy to be transferred to the NBA G League Ignite.

As for his international career, Daniels represented Australia at the 2018 FIBA Oceania for the Under 15 Championship, where he helped his team to win the gold medal. In the 2021, Daniels made his debut for the senior Australian national team at the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.