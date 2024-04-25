Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey won Most Improved Player of the Year for the 2023-24 NBA season but he didn't forget about former teammates James Harden and Ben Simmons.

Tyrese Maxey has been named the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player thanks to his fantastic performances for the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the year. But the truth is the guard has been on the rise for a while now.

That’s why the former first-rounder doesn’t forget about the teammates that helped him improve his game until getting this recognition from the league. Even if that means thanking the likes of Ben Simmons and James Harden, who left the team on bad terms.

“I’ve learned from a lot of people,” Maxey said, via Sixers Wire. “Honestly, I go down a list. Ben (Simmons) was here, George Hill was here, guys like Danny Green was involved, but he was a leader. He was here who helped me a lot. I talked about him last night just about recovery and things like that. JH comes in, he helps me big time. Kyle Lowry, Pat Bev, those guys.”

Maxey has nothing but praise for Harden, Simmons

Simmons had a months-long stand-off with the organization until the team sent him to Brooklyn in return of Harden in February 2022. But eventually, the Beard left a lot to be desired in the City of Brotherly Love as well.

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets greets Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers before the preseason game at Barclays Center on October 16, 2023 in New York City.

After failing to help Joel Embiid go the distance in two seasons, Harden was traded to the Clippers as his relationship with Daryl Morey also reached a point of no return. So fans certainly don’t have a good memory of these two players, but Maxey made it clear they’ve played a part in his growth at the franchise.

“What they all did here, they never, like, stepped on my toes,” Maxey added. “They never hated. They always tried to build me up and I just really appreciate them for that. Especially James, man. He never wanted to step on my toes. He always wanted me to be aggressive and shoutout to him. I appreciate him.”

Selected with the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey went on to become a key contributor to the Sixers. With Harden gone, he was handed even more responsibility this season, and the 23-year-old didn’t let the team down.

Apart from winning the MIP award, Maxey’s outstanding level saw him make the All-Star Game for the first time in 2024. His performances this season have been impressive, averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45% of his field goals with 37.3% from beyond the arc.