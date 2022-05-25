Jayson Tatum is proving himself as the generational talent that the NBA was hoping for. In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Tatum has set a new record that was unattainable since Kobe Bryant was at his peak in the league.

Since Jayson Tatum was drafted by the Boston Celtics back in 2017, the St. Lous-born star has proved himself in every single NBA season. He has already made it to three NBA-All Star and this year to the All-NBA First team. In the NBA Playoffs, Tatum is key to the Celtics, that's why he is the player younger than 25 with most points in the Boston-franchise playoff history.

Whereas Kobe Bryant is considered one of greatest players of all time. Through his 20-year NBA Career, Kobe Bryant clinched 5 NBA titles, two Finals MVP and one MVP regular season. During his peak, he led the Lakers to a three-peat of NBA Championships between the 2000 and 2002 seasons.

In fact, Tatum has always considered Kobe as a mentor. Both have made a name on their own despite how young both were. When Kobe was 23, he was already NBA Champion, while Tatum is still fighting for an Eastern Conference title. However, both now share a special landmark thanks to their youth.

Jayson Tatum has set an unseen record since Kobe Bryant

During Kobe's 5th NBA Season, the Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA champions in the 2002 NBA Playoffs, they swept out the Portland Trail Blazers in the First Round. Then, in the Semifinals they battled against the San Antonio Spurs to win 4-1. Finally, the Lakers faced the Sacramento Kings in the West Finals.

During Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Kobe Bryant registered his 1500th point in the posteason. Kobe was 23 years old with 268 days, making him the youngest NBA player to have clinched this milestone in the NBA Playoffs. On May 18, 2002, Kobe dropped 30 points for the Lakers' side.

20 years later, during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jayson Tatum clinched his 1500th point in the postseason. He is currently 24 years with 83 days, making him the 2nd youngest NBA player to have reached this landmark in the NBA Playoffs. The Boston Celtics are playing for the Eastern Conference title against the Miami Heat.