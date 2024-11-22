Daniel Jones has officially been released by the New York Giants. Here are three potential landing spots for the former 6th overall pick.

The New York Giants have made official what many anticipated. The NFC East club has released Daniel Jones, leaving the 2019 6th overall pick searching for a new team.

During the 2024 NFL season, Jones failed to justify the 4-year, $160 million extension the Giants gave him last year. After several poor performances, he was benched following Week 10.

Though his departure seemed inevitable after being demoted to QB3, few expected it to come so soon. On Friday, the Giants announced his release. Here are three potential landing spots for the former Duke standout:

Carolina Panthers

While Bryce Young was given another shot this season, the second-year quarterback has yet to convince the Panthers. The former 1st overall pick was benched earlier this year, and if not for Andy Dalton’s injury, he might have remained on the sidelines.

At 37, Dalton serves as a capable backup, but Carolina may seek a younger veteran to support Young. Daniel Jones could fit this role, offering the Panthers a reliable option should they decide Young isn’t ready to start consistently.

New York Jets

Jones is no stranger to New York, nor to MetLife Stadium. With the Jets’ rocky experience with Aaron Rodgers—who may leave after this season—Jones could emerge as a viable replacement.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets

If the Jets decide to part ways with Rodgers, Jones would be a cost-effective alternative. While he may not match Rodgers’ caliber, his experience could stabilize the offense without breaking the bank.

Las Vegas Raiders

Switching conferences might offer Jones a fresh start, much like it did for Baker Mayfield. The Raiders currently lack a dependable quarterback and are reportedly exploring various options to address the position.

For Jones, joining the Raiders could provide a chance to reset his career. Although the team is expected to draft a quarterback next year, Jones could serve as a bridge starter, allowing a rookie to adapt to the NFL while learning from a seasoned player.

