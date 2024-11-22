George Pickens just sparked a huge controversy between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an unexpected 24-19 loss against the Cleveland Browns. Although any game within the AFC North is complicated, Mike Tomlin’s team arrived as a favorite on the road thanks to a convincing performance last Sunday to beat the Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

However, even with an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter, the Steelers failed on a short week and the annual debate has started about Tomlin being unable to beat rivals with a bad record. The Browns were 2-8.

In the end, this loss could be very costly for their Super Bowl hopes. The Ravens are just one game behind and, to clinch home field advantage, now it’s really difficult to catch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What did George Pickens say about Browns?

After the game against the Cleveland Browns, George Pickens was visibly frustrated and almost ended in a fight with Greg Newsome. Then, facing reporters in the locker room, the wide receiver went on attack mode.

“We just need to keep grinding. Like I said, conditions played a huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.”

Newsome saw Pickens’ message and immediately went to social media and had an answer for him. It’s important to remember that there’s a rematch two weeks from now at Pittsburgh. “Fake tough guy.”