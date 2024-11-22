NHL News: Jack Hughes makes big revelation on Devils' winning mindset after beating Hurricanes

Jack Hughes reflects on the New Jersey Devils' strategy and shares a key insight into their mindset after a crucial NHL win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The New Jersey Devils secured a solid 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL, driven by standout performances from Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. Devils’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom also celebrated a significant career milestone, playing his 500th NHL game.

Bratt was the star of the night, recording two goals and an assist to lead his team to victory. Hughes showcased his exceptional playmaking abilities with three assists, consistently generating scoring opportunities for his teammates.

“I think they play really tight, and we’re learning to play tighter,” Hughes told NHL.com. “If we give up 20 shots, or whatever it is, we really believe in our goalies. It gives us a really good chance to win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Markstrom’s 500th NHL game places him in elite company, joining Swedish legends Henrik Lundqvist and Tommy Salo as the only goaltenders from Sweden to achieve this milestone. Markstrom’s consistency in the net has been a crucial factor in the Devils’ success this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“‘Bratter’ is just playing elite right now,” Hughes said. “We’re connected. We’re moving the puck well and finding our groove, but it’s about staying consistent throughout the year.”

Advertisement

Devils vs. Hurricanes: A Showdown of Star Power

The matchup featured a clash of exceptional talent. Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes led the charge for the Devils with their skill and leadership, while Andrei Svechnikov and Jack Roslovic stood out for the Carolina Hurricanes, trying to rally their team.

see also NHL News: Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon shares honest thoughts on Alex Ovechkin's injury

Markstrom’s performance further solidified his role as a cornerstone for the Devils. His ability to handle high-pressure situations was especially noteworthy as he achieved a significant milestone in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Promising Future for the Devils

With rising stars like Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, the Devils are building a foundation for long-term success. Their continued improvement and cohesive play position them as strong contenders in the NHL’s competitive landscape.

“I mean, [Hughes] was just terrific from start to finish,” said Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. “This is a team that makes it really hard on you to get through the neutral zone, hard to get time and space, and Jack was finding ways to do that.”

Advertisement

Keefe also praised Noesen’s determination, saying, “For [Noesen] to score that goal against his former team was big, but more importantly, he just battled all night despite feeling [sick].”