Klay Thompson, star of the Dallas Mavericks, has built a fortune that reflects his success in the NBA, but his wealth goes beyond contracts, with smart investments and personal projects. Check out his current net worth.

Klay Thompson is much more than a lethal shooter or a collector of championship rings. He is a player who combines technical excellence with a personality that uniquely resonates with fans, especially in recent times.

After spending over a decade with the Golden State Warriors, where he was an essential part of a dynasty alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the star took a new direction in 2024 by joining the Dallas Mavericks.

This move not only marked a shift in his career but also showcased his desire to write a fresh chapter in an already legendary journey. With a multi-million-dollar net worth, he has succeeded not only on the NBA court but also off it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Klay Thompson’s net worth?

With an estimated net worth of $70 million as of November 2024, Klay Thompson has built his fortune through impressive contracts, such as his $189 million deal with the Warriors and Mavericks, according to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on while playing the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024. (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The star, recognized as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, entered a new phase of his career in 2024 by joining the Dallas Mavericks after a stellar tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

This transition, supported by a three-year, $50 million contract, places him as a key player alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in a team striving to establish itself as a championship contender.

As of the 2023-2024 NBA season, his annual salary is approximately $33 million, as Celebrity Net Worth reported. This amount corresponds to his contract with the Mavericks, which runs through the 2024-2025 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to this, he also benefits from lucrative endorsement deals, most notably his partnership with ANTA. Beyond the financials, his legacy includes four championships and a reputation as the architect of historic records.

Klay Thompson’s endorsements

Beyond the court, Klay Thompson has leveraged his popularity to secure highly lucrative sponsorship deals, becoming one of the wealthiest NBA players today. Sportskeeda reported that he earns around 14 million per year from this.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on November 14, 2024. (Source: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Among his most notable partnerships is his contract with Anta, the sportswear brand, with which he signed a 10-year agreement in 2017 worth an estimated $80 million, along with royalties from the sale of his custom “KT” sneakers.

Advertisement

He also collaborates with brands such as BodyArmor, Beats by Dre, Gillette and Panini, significantly boosting his income. Despite his wealth, Klay maintains a low profile outside of basketball, spending his free time sailing.

Klay Thompson’s earnings from Warriors through years

2023-24 | $43.2 million

2022-23 | $40.6 million

2021-22 | $38 million

2020-21 | $35.4 million

2019 | $30.7 million

2018-19 | $19 million

2017-18 | $17.8 million

2016-17 | $16.7 million

2015-16 | $15.5 million

2014-15 | $3.1 million

2013-14 | $2.3 million

2012-13 | $2.2 million

2011-12 | $1.7 million

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klay Thompson’s investments

Klay Thompson has diversified his investments in several areas. He has shown an interest in technology, investing in emerging companies, which has allowed him to generate additional income outside of basketball.

In the tech space, he has invested in Dapper Labs, a company known for its work in blockchain and digital collectibles, and Carbon Health, a primary and urgent care company that uses technology to provide accessible healthcare services.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024. (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Additionally, he has backed Sundae, a company in the real estate market, reflecting his interest in sectors that provide innovative solutions to everyday problems, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Profluence Sports.

Advertisement

Regarding wellness, he co-founded Just Live CBD alongside USWNT star Alex Morgan. The company specializes in cannabis-based products for recovery, stress relief and sleep improvement.

In the sports industry, he has invested in Overtime, a sports media company focused on the new generation of sports fans, and in Sleeper, a highly popular fantasy sports platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thompson’s investment philosophy is based on his desire to bring fun and creativity to the sectors he is involved in, always looking for ways to make a positive impact.

Klay Thompson’s real estate holdings

Klay Thompson has made significant investments in real estate, with properties that reflect his luxurious lifestyle. He owns a 3,500-square-foot beachfront mansion located about 400 miles from Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on October 31, 2024. (Source: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This property serves as a retreat away from the demands of his NBA career. Additionally, he has a 2,400-square-foot home in California, which was renovated during the pandemic to create a comfortable environment for his family.

Advertisement

This residence is valued at approximately $2.2 million, as reported by Sporting Lad. He has not publicly revealed where he currently lives, but he has given some clues. In a recent interview, he mentioned how his dog is adjusting to city life.