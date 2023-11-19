25 of the greatest Boston Celtics players of all time

The Boston Celtics have won 17 NBA crowns, winners of 33 division titles, 10 conference titles, and 23 retired numbers. Many of those players are on this list.



The Celtics along with the Lakers are NBA royalty, During the two teams’ many matchups in the 1980s, the Celtics’ star, Larry Bird, and the Lakers’ star, Magic Johnson, had an ongoing feud.



Here are 25 of the greatest Boston Celtics players of all time, enjoy our trip down memory lane.

Bill Russell



A Celtics icon, Russell led the team to 11 NBA championships and is regarded as one of the greatest defenders and winners in basketball history.



Larry Bird



A transcendent talent, Bird was a three-time NBA MVP and played a crucial role in the Celtics’ success during the 1980s, known for his scoring and basketball IQ.



Paul Pierce



Nicknamed “The Truth,” Pierce was a 10-time All-Star and instrumental in the Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship run, earning Finals MVP honors.



John Havlicek



A Celtics legend, Havlicek was a versatile player, excelling in scoring, defense, and clutch moments, contributing to eight NBA championships.



Bob Cousy



The “Houdini of the Hardwood,” Cousy was a pioneer in point guard play, winning six championships with the Celtics and being an integral part of their early success.



Kevin McHale



A dominant power forward, McHale played a key role alongside Bird, contributing to three NBA championships and earning multiple All-Star selections.



Robert Parish



Known as “The Chief,” Parish was a formidable center, anchoring the Celtics’ frontcourt during their championship years and earning nine All-Star selections.



Sam Jones



A prolific scorer and winner, Jones played a vital role in the Celtics’ dynasty of the 1960s, contributing to 10 NBA championships during his career.



Bill Sharman



An exceptional player and coach, Sharman was a key contributor to Celtics championships in the 1950s and later became a Hall of Fame coach.



Dave Cowens



A tenacious and hardworking center, Cowens played a crucial role in the Celtics’ success in the 1970s, winning two NBA championships.



Ray Allen



A sharpshooting guard, Allen played a pivotal role in the Celtics’ 2008 championship, forming the “Big Three” with Pierce and Garnett and hitting crucial shots throughout his career.



Tommy Heinsohn



A Celtics lifer, Heinsohn contributed as both a player and coach, winning eight championships as a player and two more as a coach, showcasing his dedication to the team.



Jo Jo White



A versatile guard, White played a crucial role in the Celtics’ success during the 1970s, earning two NBA championships and Finals MVP honors.



Dennis Johnson



Known for his defensive prowess, Johnson played a key role in the Celtics’ championship runs in the 1980s, earning three NBA titles and Finals MVP in 1979.



Rajon Rondo



An exceptional point guard, Rondo was instrumental in the Celtics’ 2008 championship, known for his court vision, defense, and ability to elevate his game in the playoffs.



Reggie Lewis



A talented and promising player, Lewis tragically passed away at a young age, but he left a lasting impact during his time with the Celtics, showcasing scoring ability and leadership.



Cedric Maxwell



Nicknamed “Cornbread,” Maxwell was a key contributor to the Celtics’ championships in the early 1980s, earning NBA Finals MVP honors in 1981.



Antoine Walker



A versatile forward, Walker played a significant role for the Celtics during the late 1990s, showcasing scoring and rebounding skills.



Ed Macauley



A Hall of Famer, Macauley played a pivotal role in the Celtics’ early success, earning multiple All-Star selections during his time with the team.



Frank Ramsey



A dynamic player, Ramsey was a key contributor during the Celtics’ early championship years, known for his scoring and tenacious defense.



Don Nelson



A versatile forward, Nelson played for the Celtics during the 1960s, contributing to five NBA championships, and later became a successful coach in the NBA.



Danny Ainge



Ainge had a successful career as a player, contributing to two championships, and later became a successful executive, playing a crucial role in building championship teams.



K.C. Jones



A stalwart defender and key contributor to Celtics championships in the 1950s, Jones later transitioned to coaching, winning multiple championships as head coach.



Kendrick Perkins



A tenacious center, Perkins played a vital role in the Celtics’ 2008 championship run, known for his defensive presence in the paint.



Al Jefferson



An emerging talent during his time with the Celtics, Jefferson showcased scoring and rebounding ability before continuing his career with other NBA teams.