Over the course of more than a century of history, the National Hockey League has been the stage for epic battles that have not only shaped the identity of the teams but have also ignited the passion of millions of fans.

The league’s most legendary rivalries have transcended the ice, becoming stories that go beyond the sport, tales of pride, determination and, above all, the eternal struggle for supremacy.

From the first clash between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs to the fierce competition in western Canada today, each confrontation has brought unforgettable plays that changed the course of seasons.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Hal Gill of the Maple Leafs looks on as teammate Vesa Toskala makes a save on a shot tipped by Michael Ryder #73 of the Canadiens during their NHL game on October 6, 2007. (Source: Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs is one of the oldest and most iconic in NHL history, with deep roots in the competition between the two largest cities in Canada.

The Canadiens, based in Montreal, are considered the most successful team in league history with 24 Stanley Cups, while the Maple Leafs, with 13 titles, are one of the most popular and energetic teams in Canadian culture.

The first matchup between the two teams occurred in 1917, when the Canadiens were one of the founding teams of the NHL. Since then, the cities of Montreal and Toronto have been regarded as the hockey capitals of Canada, fueling a fierce rivalry between their clubs. These games carry much greater significance, as they are not only sporting contests but also a matter of regional and cultural pride.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

Danton Heinen #43 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a hat trick goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at TD Garden on January 20, 2024. (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens is historic, marked by fierce competition dating back to the 1920s. One of the first key moments came in 1951 when the Bruins, after being out of the playoffs for many years, began to challenge the Canadiens more vigorously.

The teams have faced off in intense Stanley Cup finals over the decades, with a memorable highlight occurring in 1979 when the Canadiens won their last Stanley Cup by defeating the Bruins.

Despite being teams from different cities and countries, the rivalry transcends borders, fueled by physical clashes and the stories of legendary players like Bobby Orr and Guy Lafleur.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings

Philipp Kurashev #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks battles for the puck against Lucas Raymond #23 of the Detroit Red Wings during the third period on March 08, 2023. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the Blackhawks and the Red Wings is known for its intensity and longevity, with origins in the pre-NHL days. These two teams were part of the original league, and the rivalry deepened when Detroit and Chicago became key contenders in the Western Division and the same Conference during the 1950s and 60s.

One of the most significant periods was during the 1990s and 2000s when the Blackhawks began to rise after years of mediocrity, while the Red Wings dominated on the ice, taking this rivalry to a new level. The matchups between these two teams have been marked by aggressiveness and their geographic proximity, creating excitement among their fans.

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils

Vincent Trocheck #16 celebrates with Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers after Lafreniere’s goal during the second period against the New Jersey Devils on February 22, 2024. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils is considered one of the most intense in recent years, having grown in the last few decades due to the geographic proximity of the two franchises. While the Rangers were founded in 1926, the Devils were established much later, in 1974, and quickly became one of the most successful teams of the 1990s.

Their feud began to take shape in the 1994 playoffs when the Rangers won the Stanley Cup and the Devils were emerging as a powerhouse in the league. Throughout the 90s and early 2000s, the two teams met regularly in playoff series, where the intensity of their clashes was palpable. Both teams became symbols of the New York region, further intensifying the rivalry.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Wells Fargo Center on December 04, 2023. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins has been one of the fiercest in the NHL, with a history of highly competitive matchups. This rivalry has its roots in the geographic proximity between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, two cities in Pennsylvania that have traditionally had a fierce rivalry in other sports.

This peaked in the late 1980s and early 2000s when the Flyers and Penguins were frequent playoff contenders, often facing off in epic battles. The rivalry is fueled not only by competition on the ice but also by their contrasting playing styles: the Flyers are known for their physical and aggressive style, while the Penguins are known for their more technical and skillful approach.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Daniel Vladar #80 of the Calgary Flames stops a shot from Zach Hyman #18 of the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome on November 3, 2024. (Source: Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The “Battle of Alberta” is one of the NHL’s most intense rivalries, based on competition between two teams from the same province in Canada: Edmonton and Calgary. This rivalry began in the 1980s when both teams were powerful contenders in the league.

The Oilers, led by legends like Wayne Gretzky, dominated the league, while the Flames were also strong contenders, resulting in a series of intense matchups, particularly in the playoffs.

The rivalry intensified in 1986 when the Flames defeated the Oilers in a historic playoff series. Since then, these teams have been known for their passionate encounters, often filled with aggression, intense plays, and, at times, fights between players.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks

Carter Rowney #24 of the Anaheim Ducks and Derek Forbort #24 of the Los Angeles Kings go after the puck during the third period at Honda Center on March 10, 2019. (Source: Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Though the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks are relatively new teams in NHL history, their rivalry has grown quickly due to the geographic proximity between Los Angeles and Anaheim, both located in California. The rivalry began to intensify when the Ducks were founded in 1993, and soon the two teams found themselves battling for dominance in the Southern California hockey market.

The rivalry reached its peak in 2007 when the Ducks won the Stanley Cup, while the Kings were still struggling to find their place in the league. However, the Kings eventually won the Cup in 2012, which shifted the dynamic of the rivalry.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins

J.T. Miller #9 of the Vancouver Canucks skates away from Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins during the second period at the TD Garden on February 8, 2024. (Source: Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins has been particularly defined by the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals. While both teams have separate histories, their showdown in that final became one of the most intense in recent NHL history.

The series was full of dramatic moments and epic fights, including confrontations between key players like Roberto Luongo and Tim Thomas. This has endured beyond 2011, with ongoing animosity between the fans of both teams, especially due to how the Stanley Cup series ended.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Rickard Rakell #67 of the Pittsburgh Penguins falls to the ice in front of Martin Fehervary #42 of the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on November 08, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins has been primarily forged in the playoffs, with numerous epic confrontations between two of the most powerful teams in the Eastern Conference. This is particularly notable for the competition between two of the best players in recent NHL history: Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin.

Over the years, these two players have been the faces of their respective teams, and each encounter has been an opportunity to see them battle directly for supremacy in the conference.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

Jeff Finger #6 of the Colorado Avalanche controls the puck as Brian Rolston #12 of the Minnesota Wild defends at the Pepsi Center on April 6, 2008. (Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche has its roots in the teams’ histories, especially in the 2000s. Although the Wild joined the NHL in 2000, their geographic proximity and the history of the Avalanche, including their successes in the 1990s, fueled a fierce competition.

This was reinforced by several intense playoff matchups, where the teams fought for control of the Northwest Division. The rivalry remains strong today, with matchups that consistently keep fans on the edge of their seats.