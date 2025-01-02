One team that has lost any chance of making it to the NFL playoffs this year is the San Francisco 49ers. With only one game left in the regular season, 49ers star Deebo Samuel shared his thoughts on the team he believes will win the Super Bowl and the player he predicts will be named MVP for the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Despite their best efforts, the 49ers fell short of playoff contention and are already looking ahead to next season. As they reflect on the outcome, players like Samuel are turning their attention to the Super Bowl and MVP race, which remain wide open with several strong candidates.

Knowing his own playoff aspirations were dashed, Samuel made a bold prediction about the upcoming NFL postseason. On The Cleats and Convos Show, he discussed his thoughts on who will emerge as the Super Bowl champion and the MVP of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samuel’s Super Bowl prediction

In a segment where he was asked to make predictions if the season ended today, Samuel offered his picks from the Wild Card round all the way to the Super Bowl. Here’s how he sees the playoffs shaking out:

Wild Card Round Packers (7) vs. Eagles (2): Eagles Commanders (6) vs. Rams (3): Rams Vikings (5) vs. Buccaneers (4): Buccaneers Broncos (7) vs. Bills (2): Bills Chargers (6) vs. Ravens (3): Ravens Steelers (5) vs. Texans (4): Texans



Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Rice sends clear messages to 49ers' Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy

Divisional Round Eagles (2) vs. Rams (3): Eagles Buccaneers (4) vs. Lions (1): Lions Texans (4) vs. Chiefs (1): Chiefs Ravens (3) vs. Bills (2): Ravens

Conference Championships Eagles (2) vs. Lions (1): Eagles Ravens (3) vs. Chiefs (1): Ravens



Advertisement

Super Bowl Ravens vs. Eagles: Ravens



Advertisement

Samuel’s MVP prediction

After predicting the Super Bowl winner, Samuel also weighed in on the MVP race. Staying consistent with his Super Bowl pick, he named Lamar Jackson as his choice to take home the MVP trophy. “I got Lamar [Jackson] winning the ‘bowl’ this year,” Samuel stated confidently.

With the season nearing its conclusion, all eyes are on the crucial Week 18 matchups. Only two spots remain open for five teams vying for a spot in the next round of the playoffs. The predictions are set, but the only way to know for sure is to watch how the matchups unfold this weekend.

Advertisement