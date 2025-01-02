Despite winning their most recent title in 2023, during the inaugural NBA Cup, the Los Angeles Lakers are eager to return to the top of the league. To make another title run this season, the Lakers are reportedly looking to add a strong complement to Anthony Davis — potentially a European player.

There are several potential options for the Lakers, with reports indicating that Zach LaVine is among those targeted. However, securing LaVine presents challenges, prompting the Lakers to shift focus toward bolstering their roster with a player from the Washington Wizards.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers are exploring a trade for Jonas Valanciunas. In exchange, Los Angeles is reportedly willing to offer Gabe Vincent and a second-round draft pick.

If this trade goes through, the Lakers would add a solid contributor in Valanciunas, who has been enjoying a strong season with the Wizards. With LaVine potentially on the horizon, the Lakers’ roster could look even stronger in the coming days.

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a foul during game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on April 24, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Valanciunas: A strong complement to Davis

Despite limited games with the Wizards this season, Lithuanian center Jonas Valančiūnas could be a solid fit within JJ Redick’s strategic plans for the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Lakers look to the future, particularly in light of LeBron James’ looming retirement, Valanciunas could serve as a key building block.

While his numbers this season haven’t been stellar, Valanciunas remains one of the NBA’s more impactful centers. Averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, he boasts a career free-throw percentage of 71% and a field goal percentage of 56%, showing his efficiency on the floor.

Alongside Anthony Davis, who continues to post impressive numbers, Valanciunas could provide a much-needed defensive presence. Known for his rebounding ability, he could significantly strengthen the Lakers’ frontcourt if the team moves forward with the deal.

Lakers’ defensive struggles

One of the primary motivations behind this potential trade lies in the Lakers’ struggles on the defensive end. Currently ranked 21st in defensive rating, Los Angeles has been particularly vulnerable in the paint. The team ranks 23rd in defensive rebounds and 26th in opponents’ two-point shooting percentage—areas where Valančiūnas could immediately make an impact.

