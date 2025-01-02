Canelo Alvarez, one of the most dominant boxers of his generation, has left an indelible mark across multiple weight classes. With victories over legends such as Miguel Cotto and Gennady Golovkin and losses only to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol, Canelo has earned a prominent place in boxing history.

In recent weeks, Canelo has been linked to potential fights against David Benavidez—an option he has rejected—and Terence Crawford, who has emerged as a strong contender for a bout in the coming months.

In a 2024 September interview with @InsideBoxingLive, Canelo was asked to name the best heavyweight in the world. Without hesitation, the Mexican champion chose Oleksandr Usyk, the current undisputed champion of the division. “Usyk,” he replied firmly, recognizing the Ukrainian’s exceptional talent.

Usyk: A Dominant Reign

Usyk, with his elegant style and remarkable adaptability, has established himself as a dominant force in boxing. His victory over Anthony Joshua made him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in nearly 25 years, a feat not seen since Lennox Lewis’s era.

In 2024 December, Usyk defeated Tyson Fury, retaining his world titles. As the victor of this historic matchup, he now has an opportunity to further unify the division by facing Daniel Dubois, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion.

Canelo’s Admiration for Usyk

Canelo’s selection of Usyk as the best heavyweight reflects his deep respect for the Ukrainian’s skill, intelligence, and artistry in the ring. Usyk has demonstrated that boxing is not just about raw power but also about mastery, strategy, and elegance.