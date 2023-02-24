The Chicago Bulls couldn't be happier since they not only put an end to a losing streak but one of their players, Drummond, set an incredible record in NBA history.

The Chicago Bulls won the game on Friday, February 24 against the Brooklyn Nets 131-87 in what was a relief for them after dragging a losing streak of six consecutive games.

The win against the Nets was at home, the Bulls hadn't won a home game since February 6, that time they won three straight home games against the Hornets, Trail Blazers and Spurs.

Andre Drummond is one of the top bench players on the Bull's roster, so far he has played in 47 games during the current season averaging 6.4 points per game.

What historical record did Andre Drummond set in 2023?

After the victory against the Brooklyn Nets, it was announced by the Chicago Bulls that Andre Drummond is the 1st player in NBA history to record 3 double-doubles in less than 15 minutes played in each game in a single season.

In addition to his new record, Drummond is tied with Mike Gminski with a similar record with 3 double-doubles in a season but not as fast as Drummond.

Drummond has been playing with the Bulls since the 2022-2023 season, he is considered an eight-year league veteran. His first team was Detroit from 2012 to 2019.