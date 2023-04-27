Many were surprised to see the Milwaukee Bucks being eliminated by the Miami Heat, but not Jayson Tatum. Here’s what the Boston Celtics star had to say about it.

The Miami Heat have once again shown they’re a team made for the playoffs. Only a year ago, they reached the Conference Finals, in which they lost to the Boston Celtics. This time, it only took them five games to eliminate the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Jimmy Butler had already proved to be born for moments like this, but many were still surprised to see him lead Erik Spoelstra’s men to the next round. After all, this Heat team had barely clinched the #8 seed in the Play-In.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, on the other hand, had made the playoffs in great fashion, securing the first spot in the East with many games to go. For Jayson Tatum, however, this wasn’t an upset.

Jayson Tatum doesn’t think Miami beating Boston was a shock

"Just high-level basketball, great individual performances, some great team performances," Tatum said. "There's two really good teams with some really good players and great coaches, so it's just some good basketball to watch both sides."

"I wouldn't necessarily call it an upset," he added. "Miami is a really good team, they have a great coach and obviously got some great players. I guess people didn't expect them to win, but I wouldn't call that an upset."

Giannis suggests Bucks underestimated Heat

Tatum has a fair point, because regardless of how they performed throughout the season, the Heat have been dangerous in previous years with a similar roster. After the loss, Giannis admitted Milwaukee may have underestimated Miami.

"I feel like they were playing to beat us, and we were playing to win a championship, which I don't understand," Giannis said. "We were just a little ahead of ourselves, to be honest. But at the end of the day, it's basketball. We have to give them credits."

The Heat, who will now take on the New York Knicks, have sent a message to the rest of the league, which is that no one should ever write them off. But Tatum seems to be aware of that.