Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs made a very important move to boost their Super Bowl chances.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. Although an undefeated season is not possible anymore, they control their destiny to clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

However, injuries are the key factor which could derail all championship hopes. The list has names like Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu.

Now, in a crucial move to keep their status as favorites in the NFL, general manager Brett Veach and Reid just signed a huge player to help Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who just signed with the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs will sign free agent DJ Humphries. The offensive line has been an issue during the season and this splash could be massive to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Humphries had great years with the Arizona Cardinals and reached the Pro Bowl in 2021. Nevertheless, injuries have been a big problem for the former first round pick. In fact, the offensive tackle has just been cleared to come back after a devastating ACL injury.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bill Belichick sends strong warning to Andy Reid and Chiefs about team which can take away Super Bowl

According to many reports, DJ Humphries could be plugged in really soon at left tackle. In the last few weeks, Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have been struggling and Andy Reid might have found an alternative.