James Harden reflects on Thunder decision that could have reshaped the last decade of the NBA

The Oklahoma City Thunder once seemed destined for NBA greatness, boasting a roster of young stars with limitless potential. However, a pivotal decision more than a decade ago derailed those hopes, leaving fans to wonder what might have been. James Harden, one of the team’s foundational pieces, recently reflected on that era and the choices that shaped his career—and the league’s history.

“If the Thunder would’ve stayed together instead of being broken up over $4 million, we would’ve won two chips at least—at the minimum,” Harden said in a recent interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast. The trade, which stemmed from failed negotiations over the guard’s contract extension, marked a turning point for the Thunder and the league.

Harden began his NBA journey with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who selected him as the third overall pick in the 2009 draft. Joining a talented young core featuring Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, Harden quickly helped propel the team to the NBA Finals in 2012. Despite the rapid rise, that season marked the end of an era, as Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets shortly after.

Recalling those formative years, James highlighted the Thunder’s remarkable playoff runs. “My rookie year, we played the Lakers—the number one seed. We scared them, for sure, had OKC cracking. They won the championship,” Harden shared. “My second year, we were in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas, and they won the championship. My third year, we were in the Finals against the Heat—that was Bron’s first championship.”

James Harden #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts in the second half while taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 25, 2011 in Dallas, Texas.

The Durant-Westbrook-Harden trio seemed poised to dominate the NBA, especially after winning a gold medal together at the 2012 London Olympics. However, Harden’s trade to Houston abruptly ended their time as teammates. “That summer, we go to the Olympics and win a gold medal. Then, my fourth year, in the summertime, I get traded—like, right before the first game,” Harden said.

The departure that changed everything

By the 2012 offseason, Harden had established himself as a key player and represented Team USA in the Olympics. Despite his growing prominence, he remained the Thunder’s sixth man, a role he embraced for the team’s benefit. “I was eventually going to have to start starting because it was cracking,” Harden said. “But by my fourth year, my swag was getting there, and I wasn’t no sixth man anymore.”

In that context, contract extension negotiations with the Thunder fell apart. “It was over $4 million,” Harden admitted, highlighting the financial sticking point that led to his departure for the Houston Rockets. Reflecting on the move, he described it as bittersweet: “A blessing though, because coming off the Finals, which I didn’t play… and then the Olympics, having the opportunity to be around all those vets, I go to my first year in Houston and go yaya.”

Unfulfilled potential for Harden and the Thunder

Harden’s trade to Houston marked the beginning of his ascent to superstardom. Over the next decade, he earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections, the 2018 MVP award, and three scoring titles. Despite his individual success, the elusive NBA championship remained out of reach, even during stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Los Angeles Clippers.

Similarly, the Thunder struggled to recapture their early magic. After losing the 2012 Finals to the Miami Heat, Durant and Westbrook led the team to two Western Conference Finals, falling to the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. Since then, Oklahoma City has faded from championship contention, leaving both Harden and the Thunder to share a lingering “what if” about their unfulfilled potential.