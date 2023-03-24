Drew Timme is having spectacular performances with Gonzaga in March Madness 2023. Read here to find out if he is going to the NBA.

Drew Timme and Gonzaga have never won a national championship, but, in the last few years, they've been really close. The Bulldogs were runners-up twice (2017, 2021) and this seems to be the last shot at glory for great players in the program such as Timme.

In the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Gonzaga started with victories over Grand Canyon (82-70) and TCU (84-81). Then, in the famous Sweet 16, the Bulldogs sent a strong message to the entire nation by beating favorite UCLA in a thrilling 79-76 contest.

Drew Timme was spectacular with 36 points and 13 rebounds and, as a consequence, thousands of fans started wondering if he will go to the NBA after March Madness 2023. Read here to find out what's the future for the star of Gonzaga.

Is Drew Timme going to the NBA?

Drew Timme already announced that he will go to the NBA in 2023. "I've done my four years. I'm a senior and I'm moving on." A few weeks ago, Timme made that statement to Seth Davis of The Athletic.

There was a lot of uncertainty around Drew Timme, because he had another year of elegibility at Gonzaga due to the adjustments in college basketball after the pandemic. In 2022, Timme was really close of entering the NBA Draft, but, in the last minute, he withdrew to play his senior year with the Bulldogs.

Now, regardless of what happens in the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball tournament, Drew Timme will not return to Gonzaga for a fifth and final year. Timme is a three-time All-American and won twice Player of the Year in the West Coast Conference. Again, as it happened prior to his decision in 2022, the scouts don't favor him.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22nd at Barclays Center in New York. Even with his extraordinary performances in March Madness with Gonzaga, many experts predict Drew Timme might not be selected in the first round. According to their projections, he could be taken in the second round.