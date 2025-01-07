Former World No. 1 for just one week, who preferred Djokovic over Federer and Nadal, now competes in another sport

Throughout the 1990s, Australian tennis star Patrick Rafter established himself as a consistent figure in the ATP circuit. By the late 90s, he had made a significant rise, battling it out with tennis heavyweights like Pete Sampras and André Agassi.

Known for his unique serve-and-volley style, Rafter was a formidable force in tennis. But after retiring from the sport, the two-time Grand Slam champion is now testing his skills in a different racket sport: padel.

Rafter holds the distinction of being the shortest reigning World No. 1 in ATP history. His two Grand Slam singles titles—both at the US Open (and also a doubles Australian Open title)—along with several near-misses, including a few heartbreaking Wimbledon finals, marked a career full of highs and near-perfect moments.

Rafter’s rapid rise to tennis glory

Rafter’s professional journey began in 1990, but it wasn’t until 1992 that he made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open. Up until 1996, his best result at a major was reaching the fourth round. His first ATP title came in 1994 at the Manchester Open, but in 1997 Rafter’s career took a dramatic leap.

Patrick Rafter holds up the US Open Trophy at the Regal U. N. Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Getty Images)

While he was eliminated early at the Australian Open, he made it to the semifinals of the Roland Garros, marking his breakthrough on the international stage. As the year went on, Rafter’s consistency earned him several finals appearances. But it was his unexpected US Open title that catapulted him into the tennis elite.

Rafter’s first Grand Slam title

Entering the 1997 US Open as the 13th seed, Rafter’s journey to the title was nothing short of spectacular. He defeated top players, including Andréi Medvedev, Magnus Norman, and Lionel Roux, before overcoming André Agassi in the semifinals.

Rafter claimed his first major title by defeating Greg Rusedski in the final in four sets. His victory was deemed by some critics to be “lucky,” with John McEnroe labeling him a “one-Slam wonder.” However, Rafter silenced the doubters by winning five more titles in 1998, including Masters 1000 titles in Canada and Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Masters final in 1998 was particularly memorable, as it marked the beginning of Rafter’s intense rivalry with Pete Sampras. Although Rafter won the match, Sampras quipped, “10 Grand Slams” when asked about the differences between the two, and this rivalry intensified further when Rafter defeated Sampras in the US Open semifinals later that year.

Reaching World No. 1, but for just one week

Rafter’s career hit its peak in 1999 when he reached World No. 1 on July 26, a spot he held for just one weekbefore being overtaken by Sampras. Rafter remains the only player to have been No. 1 for such a short duration without having played a match during his reign. His stint at the top was brief, but significant.

Rafter’s career after 1999 was marked by mixed results. He reached two Wimbledon finals (2000 and 2001) but lost both to Sampras and Goran Ivanišević, respectively. He also faced disappointment in the 2000 Davis Cup final, where Australia lost to Spain. Rafter later described these losses as “two broken dreams“.

Unexpected retirement

In 2001, Rafter’s career was derailed by a chronic elbow injury, and by 2003, at just 30 years old, he announced his retirement from professional tennis, citing a lack of motivation. “If I can’t give 100 percent, there’s no reason to continue,” he explained in his retirement press conference. “I feel content with my career and satisfied with the effort I’ve put in”.

Rafter’s thoughts on Djokovic

Although Rafter has a winning record against Roger Federer, he has consistently expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic, calling the Serbian the greatest player of all time. In 2023, Rafter said of Djokovic, “With 24 Grand Slam titles, it’s pretty clear he’s the best of all time. He holds the record and likely has the best head-to-head record against other top players”.

Rafter’s new challenge: Padel

In a surprising twist, Rafter reemerged in 2024, but this time on the padel court. Now 51, Rafter has embraced this fast-growing sport and is actively competing in tournaments. He participated in the FIP Rise Australian Open in January 2024, though he and his partner Luke Morland were defeated 6-2, 6-2.

Why switch to padel? Rafter explained, “It’s a different discipline, and that’s what excites me. It’s a new challenge, and I have a strong desire to learn. It’s all about strategy and outsmarting your opponents, almost like playing chess on the court”.

