NBA Rumors: Lakers make final decision on Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht amid trade speculation

With the trade deadline just a month away, NBA teams are actively looking to make moves to strengthen their rosters for the second half of the 2024-25 season. The Los Angeles Lakers are no exception, with trade speculation swirling around key players like Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht. However, it appears the team has made a final decision regarding their futures.

According to Bleacher Report, the Lakers have no interest in parting ways with Hachimura and Knecht at this time. The organization has reportedly decided to keep both players on the roster for the remainder of the season, putting an end to any trade discussions involving them.

Under head coach JJ Redick, both players have played significant roles. Dalton Knecht has appeared in all 35 games this season, contributing 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. While his role has primarily been off the bench—averaging 22.1 minutes per game—he has provided valuable depth for the Lakers’ rotation.

Rui Hachimura, meanwhile, has been even more integral to the team’s success. Playing in 30 of 35 games this season, The forward has averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. His consistent performance has made him a key fixture in the Lakers’ lineup.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center.

The Lakers’ untouchables

While Hachimura and Knecht are staying put for now, they are far from the only players the Lakers are unwilling to trade. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, of course, remain central to the team’s future and are untouchable. Additionally, according to Bleacher Report, the Lakers are not looking to part with key supporting players such as Austin Reaves or even Bronny James, who’s been tied to the organization’s long-term vision.

The team’s recent acquisitions, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, are also off the table for trade discussions, as they cannot be moved before the February 6 deadline. Finney-Smith has already earned substantial minutes since his arrival, while Milton’s role has been more limited.

Can the Lakers compete with their current roster?

The Lakers’ 2024-25 season has been a rollercoaster, marked by both impressive stretches of play and frustrating losses. With a 20-15 record, they currently sit in 5th place in the Western Conference, a strong position but one that reflects the team’s inconsistency.

As the trade deadline approaches, it remains to be seen if the current roster will be enough for the Lakers to make a serious push in the playoffs. Much of their success will depend on the continued brilliance and health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Their performances, along with key contributions from the rest of the team, will ultimately determine how far the Lakers can go this season.

