The Los Angeles Clippers just upgraded their PG situation by adding Russell Westbrook. The former MVP won't have to travel that long and will only need to take his things across the hall to the other locker room after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook had plenty of suitors lining up to make a run at him. Notably, he chose the Clippers over the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards, staying in LA to reunite with Paul George.

However, as better as the Clippers might look on paper, former NBA player JJ Redickdoesn't think the fit is ideal. And, while he might help them win a playoff series or two, an NBA championship might be out of the question.

JJ Redick Says The Clippers Aren't Better With Russell Westbrook

"Look, I think there’s a way that he makes an impact," Redick said on The Old Man & The Tree. "I don’t know that it’s him playing 30 or 35 minutes a night with Kawhi [Leonard] and PG [Paul George], at this point in his career. Do I think he’s going to make an impact? Yeah. I was actually having a conversation with somebody on Saturday we were talking about him going to the Clippers."

"I said I could see him, especially come playoffs, winning a playoff game," continued Redick. "Where he just comes in, he’s a madman, he’s running around, he’s grabbing loose balls, getting rebounds, taking into transition, attacking the rim, 22 points 8 rebounds, 6 assists, in 24 minutes. They win a game, turns the series around. To me, that's what it is."

"I’m not going to sit here and analyze, it’s the same s**t. He’s a guy when we’ve seen him succeed later in his career, it’s when he’s got the ball in his hands, and he’s surrounded by shooting. And that’s not going to be the case here," Redick concluded.

As harsh as that assessment might be, it's right on point. But then again, the Clippers have so many guys that can step up any given night, so maybe, they'll find the way and get the job done once and for all.