With less than a week for the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the MVP debate continues to increase. Here's who Stephen Curry picked to win the award this year.

The most anticipated moment of the year is drawing nearer. The 2022-23 NBA regular season ends this week, making room for the long awaited playoffs. In addition, we'll get to know the award winners of the season.

Needless to say, the most significant accolade at stake will be the Most Valuated Player. We're talking about a prize that always gives a lot to talk about, but the MVP debate is even louder this year.

Nikola Jokic, who had the upper hand the last two seasons, is once again on the conversation, but this time he may have more competition. With Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo also on the mix, Warriors star Stephen Curry picked his favorite.

Stephen Curry picks Joel Embiid to win 2022-23 NBA MVP

“I would say Joel [Embiid]," Curry told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. "Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokić or Giannis. But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn’t expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him."

Curry's take is definitely interesting, since he knows a thing or two about this award. Not only did he win it on two occasions, but Steph also happens to be the first player to win it unanimously.

Embiid came close the last two seasons, but being snubbed didn't hold him back. The Sixers big man has once again put the team on his back this year, which is why many believe the fair thing to do would be to name him MVP. Embiid has constantly made it clear he's only focused on winning team titles, but that approach could be exactly what earns him individual accolades.