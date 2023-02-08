The Los Angeles Lakers are moving on from Russell Westbrook. The point guard has been traded to the Utah Jazz and of course the Purple and Yellow fans reacted to the news on social media with some very funny memes.

Russell Westbrook is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers. The point guard failed to meet expectations, leading the Western team to trade him to the Utah Jazz. And, of course, fans immediately reacted to the news with hilarious memes.

Back in 2021, the Lakers decided to add Russell Westbrook to their team as a veteran point guard that could help them succeed. He was far from the expectations and even the fans didn't want him anymore on their team.

In his last game with the Lakers, Westrbook gave the assist which helped LeBron James become the all-time NBA leading scorer, but now he has been traded to the Jazz, with a 2027 first-round pick, for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, which led to the fans' hilarious reactions.

Lakers send Russell Westbrook to Utah Jazz: Funniest memes and reactions