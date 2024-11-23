Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen praises coach Atkinson's huge transformation since Brooklyn days

Head coach Kenny Atkinson is making waves with the Cleveland Cavaliers, guiding them to a stellar start in the 2024-25 NBA season. Jarrett Allen, who previously played under Atkinson with the Brooklyn Nets, shared insights into how the coach has evolved over the years.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts as they play the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at TD Garden on November 19, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
© Winslow Townson/Getty ImagesHead coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts as they play the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at TD Garden on November 19, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dominating the 2024-25 NBA season with a 16-1 record, sitting comfortably atop the Eastern Conference. Key to their success has been Kenny Atkinson‘s leadership, which has brought out the best in his players. Center Jarrett Allen, a pivotal piece of the Cavaliers’ success, recently spoke about Atkinson’s journey as a coach and the differences he has observed since their time together with the Brooklyn Nets.

“He’s more relaxed, I think that was his first head coaching job at Brooklyn, you know, and it’s like it’s a hard job,” Allen said during an interview on The Young Man and the Three podcast. “Probably just his confidence and trust in his ideas to propel us forward, it’s a noticeable difference.”

Allen played under Atkinson during his tenure with the Nets from 2016 to 2020. Kenny’s first head coaching role came after stints as an assistant with Paris Basket Racing, the New York Knicks, and the Atlanta Hawks. According to Allen, the transition from assistant to head coach was challenging, but Atkinson has since gained invaluable experience.

Advertisement

“I understand that now that after Brooklyn he went to the Clippers, then he went to Golden State and he was just getting so much more experience,” the center added, reflecting on Atkinson’s growth before joining Cleveland.

Advertisement
Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Atkinson’s unique coaching style

During the conversation, Jarrett Allen shared an intriguing detail about Kenny Atkinson’s coaching approach with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Whenever we do a film session, we always start with something funny,” Allen revealed. Whether it’s a play from the game or making fun of one of our teammates, we always kick things off with a laugh. It just makes everything so much easier moving forward.”

Advertisement

This insight underscores Atkinson’s emphasis on creating a positive and relaxed atmosphere to foster better performances from his players. “Kenny is just a good dude,” the 26-year-old center noted. He also praised Atkinson’s tactical expertise, adding, “On the basketball side, he’s a genius.”

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla sends clear message to NBA after victory over Cavaliers

see also

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla sends clear message to NBA after victory over Cavaliers

What’s next for Cleveland?

The Cavaliers responded to their loss against the Boston Celtics by bouncing back with a commanding 128-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Their offensive firepower and resilience were on full display, reinforcing their position as one of the league’s top contenders.

Advertisement

Next up, Cleveland will host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, followed by another home game against the Atlanta Hawks three days later. Both matchups present the Cavaliers with an opportunity to extend their impressive start to the season.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

Former Real Madrid HC snubs Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he's ever coached
Soccer

Former Real Madrid HC snubs Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he's ever coached

NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin makes bold admissions after Ole Miss’s CFP hopes end with loss to Florida
College Football

NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin makes bold admissions after Ole Miss’s CFP hopes end with loss to Florida

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr makes something clear about Wiggins’ standout performance
NBA

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr makes something clear about Wiggins’ standout performance

NBA News: Miami Heat’s Spoelstra issues strong warning about Dallas’ Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat’s Spoelstra issues strong warning about Dallas’ Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving

Better Collective Logo