Former Real Madrid HC snubs Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he's ever coached

Former Real Madrid manager overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he’s ever coached, sparking debate among fans.

Rafael Benitez has spent 38 years in coaching, leading some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. At Madrid, Benitez had the privilege of coaching Cristiano Ronaldo, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time. However, the Spanish manager did not pick Ronaldo as the best player he’s worked with.

Having coached a plethora of world-class talents—such as Luka Modric, Didier Drogba, and Frank Lampard—Benitez made a surprising choice. Speaking on the It Was What It Was podcast, Benitez namedformer Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as the greatest player he’s ever coached.

“He’s the best player that I have ever coached,” Benitez said. “He was very good, especially at the beginning when we were getting to know each other.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benitez and Gerrard enjoyed a fruitful partnership during their time at Liverpool, highlighted by the club’s unforgettable 2004-05 UEFA Champions League triumph. That campaign included the iconic comeback against AC Milan in the final, where Liverpool erased a 3-0 deficit to win on penalties. The duo also claimed the UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and Community Shield in the following seasons.

Advertisement

Steven Gerrard, Liverpool Captain and Rafael Benitez, Liverpool Manager, lift high the UEFA Champions League trophy as they arrive at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. (Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Benitez explains why Gerrard outranks Cristiano Ronaldo

During the podcast, Benitez was asked why he rated Gerrard above Ronaldo, and the Spaniard elaborated. “In terms of a complete player, Stevie had the power, he could score goals, good in the air, both feet, could shoot from distance, short, taking penalties, deliveries, corners, free-kicks,” Benitez explained.

Advertisement

see also Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski makes something clear on competing with Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

He continued, “Defending, if it was necessary. He had energy, he trained well, and was a good professional. The point with him is he was a box-to-box midfielder from the beginning and little by little, he was understanding the game.”

The complicated relationship between Gerrard and Benitez

Despite their success together, Gerrard and Benitez reportedly had a strained relationship. The Liverpool legend worked under Benitez for six years, making 292 appearances and winning multiple trophies. However, Gerrard has admitted they were never close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his autobiography, Gerrard revealed that he and Benitez are no longer in contact. “I don’t think Rafa Benitez liked me as a person,” Gerrard wrote. “I’m not sure why, but that’s the feeling I got from him. I can pick up the phone and speak to all of my previous Liverpool managers. Except for Rafa.”