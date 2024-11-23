Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr makes something clear about Wiggins’ standout performance

The Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Emirates Cup, with head coach Steve Kerr praising Andrew Wiggins’ stellar performance.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a play during a game against the Orlando Magic
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesGolden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a play during a game against the Orlando Magic

By Gianni Taina

The Golden State Warriors extended their impressive winning streak with a 112-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Emirates Cup. While Stephen Curry delivered yet another strong performance, Andrew Wiggins stole the spotlight, and Steve Kerr had high praise for the forward after the game.

With Klay Thompson’s departure creating a void in the lineup, several Warriors have stepped up, and Wiggins has seized the opportunity. The forward dropped a career-high 30 points in the win over the Pelicans, showcasing his potential to fill critical gaps for Golden State.

After the game, Kerr commended Wiggins’ resilience and mental fortitude. “I just think he’s in a great frame of mind,” Kerr said. “The last couple years have been very tough on him on a personal level.”

Advertisement

He continued, “I think he’s got some peace of mind. He came into camp in great shape. He’s got a great family behind him. He’s got a lot of good things going for him in his life, and he’s in a really good place.”

Advertisement
Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors shoots in front of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #50 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game at Smoothie King Center. (Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors shoots in front of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #50 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game at Smoothie King Center. (Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Wiggins has turned heads this season after struggling offensively in recent years. Over the last three games, he has been on fire, scoring 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 27 points on 12-of-17, and now a career-best 30 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting in the win against the Pelicans.

Advertisement
NBA News: Warriors’ Kerr points out the mistake by Draymond Green and Curry that drives him crazy

see also

NBA News: Warriors’ Kerr points out the mistake by Draymond Green and Curry that drives him crazy

Is Wiggins new Curry’s ‘Splash Brother’?

While no one can truly replace Klay Thompson as Curry’s “Splash Brother,” the Curry-Wiggins duo has emerged as a pivotal force for this season’s Warriors.The pair has combined for 43 points or more in eight of Golden State’s first 15 games, proving instrumental to the team’s early success.

After his career night, Wiggins reflected on his current form: “I feel like I’m in a pretty good rhythm right now,” Wiggins said. “Just trying to keep myself involved, stay assertive, stay aggressive, and just try to attack the rim.”

Advertisement

Kerr on lineup flexibility

The Warriors have yet to settle on a definitive starting lineup, frequently rotating players except for core pieces like Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State’s depth has been evident since the preseason, with multiple contributors stepping up when called upon.

After the win over the Pelicans, Kerr discussed his strategy of using various lineup combinations. “We’re just trying to find different guys each game,” Kerr said. “We have a deep team, and we’re confident we can find a group each night that’s gonna be able to take us home.”

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin makes bold admissions after Ole Miss’s CFP hopes end with loss to Florida
College Football

NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin makes bold admissions after Ole Miss’s CFP hopes end with loss to Florida

NBA News: Miami Heat’s Spoelstra issues strong warning about Dallas’ Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat’s Spoelstra issues strong warning about Dallas’ Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving

Ranking all 32 NHL teams by social media popularity: Who has the most followers?
NHL

Ranking all 32 NHL teams by social media popularity: Who has the most followers?

MMA News: Umar Nurmagomedov takes a shot at Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his fight with Petr Yan
Sports

MMA News: Umar Nurmagomedov takes a shot at Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his fight with Petr Yan

Better Collective Logo