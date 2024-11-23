NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr makes something clear about Wiggins’ standout performance

The Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Emirates Cup, with head coach Steve Kerr praising Andrew Wiggins’ stellar performance.

The Golden State Warriors extended their impressive winning streak with a 112-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Emirates Cup. While Stephen Curry delivered yet another strong performance, Andrew Wiggins stole the spotlight, and Steve Kerr had high praise for the forward after the game.

With Klay Thompson’s departure creating a void in the lineup, several Warriors have stepped up, and Wiggins has seized the opportunity. The forward dropped a career-high 30 points in the win over the Pelicans, showcasing his potential to fill critical gaps for Golden State.

After the game, Kerr commended Wiggins’ resilience and mental fortitude. “I just think he’s in a great frame of mind,” Kerr said. “The last couple years have been very tough on him on a personal level.”

He continued, “I think he’s got some peace of mind. He came into camp in great shape. He’s got a great family behind him. He’s got a lot of good things going for him in his life, and he’s in a really good place.”

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors shoots in front of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #50 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game at Smoothie King Center. (Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Wiggins has turned heads this season after struggling offensively in recent years. Over the last three games, he has been on fire, scoring 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 27 points on 12-of-17, and now a career-best 30 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting in the win against the Pelicans.

Is Wiggins new Curry’s ‘Splash Brother’?

While no one can truly replace Klay Thompson as Curry’s “Splash Brother,” the Curry-Wiggins duo has emerged as a pivotal force for this season’s Warriors.The pair has combined for 43 points or more in eight of Golden State’s first 15 games, proving instrumental to the team’s early success.

After his career night, Wiggins reflected on his current form: “I feel like I’m in a pretty good rhythm right now,” Wiggins said. “Just trying to keep myself involved, stay assertive, stay aggressive, and just try to attack the rim.”

Kerr on lineup flexibility

The Warriors have yet to settle on a definitive starting lineup, frequently rotating players except for core pieces like Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State’s depth has been evident since the preseason, with multiple contributors stepping up when called upon.

After the win over the Pelicans, Kerr discussed his strategy of using various lineup combinations. “We’re just trying to find different guys each game,” Kerr said. “We have a deep team, and we’re confident we can find a group each night that’s gonna be able to take us home.”