Neymar’s heartbreaking revelation: Contemplated ending his soccer career during Al-Hilal stint

Brazilian superstar Neymar faced one of the most challenging periods of his career during his stint at Al-Hilal, a time so difficult it led him to consider stepping away from soccer altogether, as he recently revealed in an emotional interview.

Few players in soccer history have displayed the brilliance Neymar Jr. has brought to the field. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of this era, trailing only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in many opinions, the Brazilian forward has dazzled fans worldwide with his unparalleled dribbling and flair. However, his move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal marked a challenging chapter in his career, one that led him to a crossroads where he considered making a life-altering decision.

“Some days, I wake up and just want to give up,” Neymar admitted, reflecting on the grueling recovery from a left knee injury that sidelined him for an entire year. In the Netflix documentary Saudi Pro League: Kickoff, the 32-year-old superstar candidly revealed, “I admit, this injury shook me more than any other in my career.”

Ney’s career has been plagued by a long history of injuries, a key factor behind Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to part ways with him in 2023, which ultimately led to his move to Al-Hilal. However, his time in Saudi Arabia was short-lived on the field, as he managed to play only a handful of games before suffering a severe ACL injury while representing Brazil in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup during a match against Uruguay.

Neymar described the grueling recovery process in vivid detail, saying, “The beginning of an injury is quite complicated. At the start, you only feel pain. I just wanted the pain to stop, to bend my knee and regain movement again.” The mental toll was equally challenging. “I was really sad and very down mentally for the first month,” Neymar admitted. “Being on the sidelines is tough.”

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil at Centenario Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Neymar found strength in support

In the documentary, Neymar emphasized the crucial role his loved ones played during his recovery. “If you don’t have the people you love by your side—your family, your friends—then it can be difficult to come back from an injury like this. It really messes with your mind and your body,” he admitted.

Reflecting on the challenges of overcoming such a setback at this stage in his career, Neymar added, “I’m not 20 anymore. I was 31 when it happened.” Acknowledging that his energy has shifted with age, he expressed deep gratitude for his inner circle. “I’m very grateful to have my friends and family around, and my children who motivate me every day.”

A difficult return to Al-Hilal

After nearly a year of rehabilitation, Neymar returned to action on October 21, coming off the bench in Al-Hilal’s thrilling 5-4 victory over Al Ain in the AFC Champions League. However, just two weeks later, disaster struck again. Neymar suffered a hamstring tear during another AFC Champions League match, sidelining him for an additional four to six weeks.

According to Al-Hilal’s medical staff, Neymar is unlikely to return before December. Optimistically, his next opportunity to play could be the December 3 matchup against Al Gharafa in the AFC Champions League group stage.