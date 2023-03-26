The Los Angeles Lakers are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race and they could recover LeBron James for the entire final stretch of the season.

The Lakers have been on survival-mode during the last weeks since LeBron James suffered an injury on his right foot. When everyone thought Los Angeles would be out of the race, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have been spectacular to keep the team alive.

At the moment, the Lakers are on eighth place in the Western Conference with a 37-37 record. A three-game winning streak has finally put them on .500 and in play-in zone. However, Los Angeles have a real shot at the 6th seed to clinch automatically a playoff berth.

Now, in the most important stretch of the season, the Lakers need LeBron James back to achieve that. With only eight games remaining in their calendar, Los Angeles have a major update on the superstar. Read here to check out the details.

When is LeBron James coming back with the Lakers?

This Sunday, Lebron James entered the game in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls. His last appearance was on February 26. Three hours prior to the tip-off, the Lakers upgraded LeBron from doubtful to questionable and he tested his foot pregame. In a surprising turn of events, he is back sooner than expected.

The former MVP could play again next Wednesday when the Lakers travel to Chicago for a rematch. Currently, Los Angeles are 1.5 games behing the Golden State Warriors for the sixth spot in the West.

Whan was the last time LeBron James came off the bench?

Prior to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls, the last time LeBron James came off the bench was on December 11, 2007. This is only the second time in his illustrious 20-year career that LeBron has come in as a substitute.

What is the remaining schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers?

This is the remaining schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers: Chicago (2), Minnesota, Houston, Utah, Clippers, Phoenix and the Jazz again to close out the season. The first six teams in the standings automatically advance to the playoffs and from 7th to 10th go to the play-in looking for the final two spots in the NBA postseason.