Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Andy Reid admits Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will not recover key Super Bowl champion vs Josh Allen, Bills

The 2025 NFL playoffs will see Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs battle it out against Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills for a place in Super Bowl LIX, but Andy Reid knows that a player that proved crucial last year might be unavailable this time.

By Martín O’donnell

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 07, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 07, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to play the Buffalo Bills in an exciting AFC Championship Game, with all eyes on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as Andy Reid‘s team aims to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

While the Chiefs head into this game on the back of two consecutive Super Bowl wins and with home field advantage after clinching the No.1 seed in the AFC during the 2024 NFL regular season, the Bills look like a serious threat.

Allen and company were the only ones who beat the Chiefs with Mahomes and their starters this year, which is why the hosts know they must bring their A-game on Sunday. However, Reid may not count on a squad at full strength for this matchup.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Chiefs head coach anticipated that Mecole Hardman’s presence this weekend was uncertain as the wide receiver is coming back from a knee injury: “We’ll see how that goes here. I haven’t made any decisions on that yet. But he’s worked hard to try to get himself back and get going. But we’ll see how all that, how that works out.”

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

It only took two days for Reid to practically rule out Hardman, with the coach claiming on Wednesday that the wideout will likely not be activated for the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game against the Bills. This means he’ll also be unavailable in the event Kansas City advances to Super Bowl LIX.

Chiefs News: Andy Reid makes big admission about Josh Allen, Bills but warns rest of the NFL

see also

Chiefs News: Andy Reid makes big admission about Josh Allen, Bills but warns rest of the NFL

What happened to Mecole Hardman?

Hardman has been on the sidelines since Week 14. The 26-year-old was placed on Injured Reserve due to an injury sustained in practice just a few days before the Chiefs’ divisional game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

The Chiefs opened his 21-day practice window on January 1, which left the door open on a late return in the postseason if Kansas City made a deep playoff run. But it turns out that he’ll not make it on time.

NFL News: Lamar Jackson star Ravens teammate openly admits he doesn&#039;t want Mahomes, Reid&#039;s Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX

see also

NFL News: Lamar Jackson star Ravens teammate openly admits he doesn't want Mahomes, Reid's Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX

While Hardman may not be one of Mahomes‘ favorite pass catchers among the Chiefs’ wide receivers, the quarterback did trust in him during a critical play that proved historic for the franchise.

Advertisement

Super Bowl LVIII hero Hardman ruled out for rest of 2025 NFL playoffs with Chiefs

Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Mahomes to give Kansas City the upper hand against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. And for that, his name will always be etched into the Chiefs’ history.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Travis Kelce, Chiefs on TE&#039;s potential Arrowhead farewell

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Travis Kelce, Chiefs on TE's potential Arrowhead farewell

The former second-round pick, who has celebrated the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl wins under Reid, still played an important role this season as a return specialist, a role covered by wideout Nikko Remigio during his absence.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell loses another key staff member after playoff defeat vs Commanders
NFL

NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell loses another key staff member after playoff defeat vs Commanders

Mike Vrabel to reunite with former Titans coach on Patriots staff
NFL

Mike Vrabel to reunite with former Titans coach on Patriots staff

NHL News: Canadiens forward Jake Evans drops powerful warning to the rest of the league, amid playoff push
NHL

NHL News: Canadiens forward Jake Evans drops powerful warning to the rest of the league, amid playoff push

He was the No. 1 American player, beat Federer and Nadal, but retired due to anxiety issues
Tennis

He was the No. 1 American player, beat Federer and Nadal, but retired due to anxiety issues

Better Collective Logo