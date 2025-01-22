Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sends strong message to critics about his NBA future

Kevin Durant has been a crucial factor in keeping the Phoenix Suns’ championship hopes alive this NBA season. Despite being at the tail end of his career, he consistently demonstrates why he remains one of the league’s top talents. Still, some skeptics question how much longer he can remain a dominant force, especially considering his age. The forward, however, made it clear that he’s not ready to slow down.

“I ain’t a regular 36-year-old,” Durant said in an interview with Yahoo Sports following the Suns’ victory over the Detroit Pistons last weekend. His blunt statement addressed critics who believe he’s no longer capable of leading a team with title aspirations through a demanding season.

“How many people are playing at this level at my age?” Durant continued, highlighting how few players manage to maintain elite performance as they grow older. “So you can’t compare me to anybody who’s burnt out. It could happen, but does it look like it right now?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin also emphasized the effort he puts into maintaining his physical and mental conditioning. “I condition my mind, my body, to be a pro,” he explained. “So what else am I gonna do? Burn out?”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Durant’s impressive numbers this season

Durant’s on-court performance supports his confidence. Despite being 36, he is averaging 27.3 points per game this season, making him the seventh-highest scorer in the league.

Advertisement

His influence on the Suns’ success is undeniable—out of the 42 games Phoenix has played, Durant has appeared in 32, helping the team achieve 20 wins and 12 losses when he’s on the court. Without him, the Suns have struggled, winning just 1 out of 10 games.

Advertisement

Durant’s elite performance at 36

Durant’s numbers at 36 are remarkable, especially when compared to other players his age. LeBron James, 40, is the nearest player over 35 in terms of production, averaging 23.7 points per game, ranking 26th in the league.

see also Kevin Durant reveals his Top 5 greatest NBA players, surprisingly excludes LeBron James

Other players over 35, such as Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, and James Harden, also remain impactful, but none match the consistency or influence Durant has on his team. This reinforces the fact that Kevin still has plenty to offer, defying the typical expectations of athletes at his stage.

Advertisement