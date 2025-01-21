Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard makes something clear to HC Marcus Freeman about playcalling vs Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came out swinging against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA National Championship. Jumping to an early 7-0 lead thanks to Riley Leonard’s athleticism, it seemed Notre Dame was ready for whatever Ohio State had in store. However, the Buckeyes’ firepower proved too much, and Marcus Freeman’s side ended the night in sorrow.

The Fighting Irish put together an 18-play, 9:45 minutes-long opening drive that ended in a touchdown run by quarterback Riley Leonard. On that drive alone, Leonard’s legs were utilized nine times.

It looked like Freeman’s offensive gameplan would consist in exploiting his QB’s mobility. But it wasn’t exactly the case as Leonard only rushed 8 more times throughout the rest of the game.

After the heartbreaking 34-23 defeat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Leonard sent his head coach a very strong message about the gameplan and his decision to shy away from the QB-runs.

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish signals for a two point conversion against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter in the 2025 CFP National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“If Coach [Freeman] wants to call my number and have me run the ball every single play, I’ve got no problem with it,” Leonard confessed postgame, via On3. “You’ve seen me kind of put my body on the line for this team over and over again. So, whether I’m running the ball, passing the ball, it doesn’t matter. I’m gonna do everything I can do to help the team win. Hit a little lull there in the first half, but like I said, I’ve got to live with it.”

Mindset during opening drive

The Fighting Irish delivered a huge punch early, as their inaugural drive was largely ground-based, wearing down the Buckeyes‘ defense. Leonard was heavily relied upon, and while many wondered if he’d be gassed afterward, the quarterback made it clear he was all in for the bigger picture.

“It’s always about reload and worry about the next play,” Leonard stated. “So, I didn’t even know it was nine [rushing attempts]. If you asked me, I probably would have said it was like three or four.“

However, the toll on his physique was evident as Leonard was seen on the sidelines puking after the opening series.

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with his team after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-2 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Freeman explains his gameplan to Leonard

While the opening drive found much success in utilizing Leonard through the ground, Freeman understood Ohio State would adapt and shut that down, and, also, it wouldn’t be sustainable for the starting quarterback.

“We couldn’t run Riley every play. It’s not right for Riley and it’s not going to sustain the success we needed offensively,” Freeman said. “We can’t run Riley every single play. That’s not what the formula for success is.”

Freeman addresses bold decision on critical 3rd down

While the Buckeyes got away on the scoreboard during the first half, the Irish managed to get back on the race towards the end of the game. It all came down to a crucial 3rd&11 play with less than three minutes left, with the national championship on the line.

Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Freeman called a Cover 0 play, with man coverage on the outside, and it ultimately backfired as Will Howard connected deep with a wide open Jeremiah Smith, who excels when in man coverage. With no safety help over the top, Notre Dame essentially left their season on the hands of their cornerback Christian Gray, but the best freshman wideout in college football had other plans.

“It was do or die,” Marcus Freeman said, via On3. “It was that type of down. If they run it, and they get a first down — we’ve got to get them stopped. We thought at that moment the best way to get them stopped was to run zero-pressure. You know what, like, we have to have faith at some point that we can make a play.”